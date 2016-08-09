20 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire

August 9, 2016 9 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Becoming a millionaire may seem like an unobtainable dream. I've been there and felt like it was unattainable and something that would never happen to me.

Then I started reading, studying and mimicking countless different successful millionaires.

In reality, it's a lot more common than you think and completely possible if you have the right mentality to become rich. Here are 20 signs based on observations from several millionaire friends of mine, that you're destined to become successful.