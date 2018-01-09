5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise

First of all, you shouldn't think of getting a Chick-fil-A franchise as "investing."

Chick-fil-A is one of the most successful and influential fast food chains in America. Indeed, Chick-fil-A restaurants are the most frequented fast food restaurant in 38 out of 50 states, according to a study by Business Insider and Foursquare. And QSR Magazine released a report that the average Chick-fil-A makes about $4.4 million in sales per year -- $1.7 million more than the next best restaurant, Whataburger.

So, if you're looking for an awesome investment opportunity, then Chick-fil-A sounds like a home run. But is it? Here are the five things you need to know before buying one of the chicken franchises.

