Chick-fil-A Is Taking on Blue Apron in an Unprecedented Move for a Fast-Food Chain
Chick-fil-A Is Taking on Blue Apron in an Unprecedented Move for a Fast-Food Chain

The meal-kit business has been heating up recently as grocery chains start selling them and startups begin to burn out in the face of increased competition.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The 25 Companies That Gen Zers Dream of Working at
The 25 Companies That Gen Zers Dream of Working at

You'll never guess who tops the list.
Madison Semarjian | 2 min read
You Can't Own a Chick-fil-A Franchise. Here Are 3 Solid Alternatives.
You Can't Own a Chick-fil-A Franchise. Here Are 3 Solid Alternatives.

Chick-fil-A doesn't franchise, but you can definitely still run a chicken restaurant.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
24 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A
24 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A

By 2020, the fast-food chain is expected to be larger than Wendy's, Burger King and Taco Bell.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise
5 Things You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise

First of all, you shouldn't think of getting a Chick-fil-A franchise as "investing."
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Instagram adds new tools for businesses.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Chick-fil-A Just Swapped This 49-Year-Old Menu Item for a Kale Salad
Chick-fil-A Just Swapped This 49-Year-Old Menu Item for a Kale Salad

Reactions on social media are mixed.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
5 Cues on Brand Loyalty You Can Take From Chick-fil-A
5 Cues on Brand Loyalty You Can Take From Chick-fil-A

This restaurant chain is known for much more than its yummy chicken.
David Saef | 4 min read
KFC Doubles Down on a Dumb Ad Campaign
KFC Doubles Down on a Dumb Ad Campaign

KFC believes that a negative response equates to a good response. No wonder the chain is struggling.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
The Country's Largest Chick-fil-A Will Open in New York City in October
The Country's Largest Chick-fil-A Will Open in New York City in October

On Oct. 3, New Yorkers' cravings for the chicken chain will finally be satisfied.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
