Chick-fil-A Just Opened a Wild New Store Design That It Says Handles Three Times as Many Drive-Thru Cars as Other Stores The multi-level, drive-thru-only location has four lanes on the ground level.

By Alex Bitter

Key Takeaways

  • Chick-fil-A just opened a new multi-story restaurant in Georgia.
  • The location is drive-thru only and has lanes just for customers who order through the chain's app.
  • It should be able to handle a lot more people than other sites, possibly serving you food faster.
Chick-fil-A's newest restaurant is drive-thru only, with four lanes for cars below the restaurant itself.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Chick-fil-A's newest restaurant is a level above the rest — literally.

The chain opened a multi-story location on Thursday south of Atlanta in McDonough, Georgia — about a 30-mile drive from Chick-fil-A's headquarters. The restaurant is drive-thru only, with four lanes for cars on the ground level.

Restaurants that only offer drive-thru service aren't new to Chick-fil-A. The chain opened its first such location in 1993, it said in an announcement for the McDonough store.

But what makes Chick-fil-A's newest location novel is that the kitchen is located above the drive-thru lanes.

Cars wait in line at a drive-thru at Chick-fil-A's multi-story restaurant in Georgia as an employee hands food to a customer in one car.

Customers order and pick up their food at the Chick-fil-A restaurant using a drive-thru located under the building. Chick-fil-A

Despite the drive-thru and food prep areas being on different levels, Chick-fil-A said in its announcement that the model is designed "to expedite service."

"The kitchen is two times larger than a typical Chick-fil-A restaurant kitchen and the food conveyor system allows for a meal to be delivered to a Team Member every six seconds," the fast-food chain wrote in its announcement of the new restaurant.

Improving ordering is one area where Chick-fil-A has room to improve. Last year, one report found that Chick-fil-A had the slowest drive-thrus among the major US fast-food restaurants. The four-lane drive-thru store in Georgia is a chance for Chick-fil-A to make its ordering process more efficient — and will potentially get you your food more quickly, giving it more of an edge against other fast-food chains.

The new restaurant will have dedicated lanes for customers who have placed their orders through Chick-fil-A's app in addition to traditional drive-thru lanes, where customers can order on the spot, the company said.

Signs at the entrance to a Chick-fil-A drive thru show customers which lanes are for general orders and which are for mobile orders.

Chick-fil-A's new McDonough, Georgia location includes dedicated drive-thru lanes for customers who order through the chain's mobile app. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A said it expects the system to handle "two to three times more vehicles than a standard Chick-fil-A restaurant drive-thru."

But the fried chicken sandwich chain isn't the first to experiment with this kind of restaurant.

Taco Bell opened its own two-story drive-thru restaurant in Minnesota in 2022. The design, called "Taco Bell Defy," also features lanes dedicated to filling orders placed online and a kitchen located above the drive-thru area.

The design limits the amount of land that the restaurant takes up, Taco Bell said when it announced the location in 2021.

