Technology > CES

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

In its 51st year, the massive consumer technology convention is full of surprises.
Lydia Belanger

Pick a topic, from health to cars to robotics, and CES has it covered. The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas features more than 4,000 exhibitors, as well as a packed schedule of talks, press conferences and parties. And of course, nonstop product demos. 

The show, which began for media on Jan. 8 and other industry professionals on Jan. 9, takes over the city at an otherwise relatively sleepy time of year. Hotels and convention centers along the Las Vegas Strip become filled with every type of gadget imaginable as startups and legacy companies alike vie for a minute of time to anyone willing to look and listen.

For a real sense of the power and scope of CES, here's an Entrepreneur-eye-view, beginning before the event even started, into what it's like to be in the midst of it all.

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

1. The airport brings the first signs.

Lydia Belanger
Given that there were multiple people discussing their CES plans on my flight from New York, I wasn't surprised to see this greeting at the McCarran International Airport baggage claim. Last year alone, more than 180,000 people descended upon Las Vegas for CES. The Las Vegas Host Committee welcomes this influx of tourists to the city.

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

2. Why wait?

Lydia Belanger
This queue for CES badge pickup, located at McCarran International Airport just steps from the baggage claim carousels, had an estimated wait time of more than 45 minutes and extended beyond the stanchions set up for crowd control. The man holding the paper in the foreground was walking around with a list of other pickup locations, encouraging people to go elsewhere to retrieve their credentials. I only had to wait behind three people at my hotel to get mine, but I'm sure I'll have stood in my share of lines before the week's end.

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

3. A CES-adjacent event on the eve of CES.

Lydia Belanger

The Pepcom Digital Experience "Technology Tailgate” was held at the Mirage Hotel & Casino on the evening of Jan. 8 and featured more than 200 exhibitors, from Polaroid to Samsung and startups. While the event comprised a small sample of the companies present at CES throughout the week, it was a great way to see some products that I'd heard about through publicity emails. It was a chance for journalists get the first look at a cross section of products in a casual setting, complete with booze luges and bites (including three kinds of mac 'n cheese).

 

 

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

4. A robot to help older adults message loved ones.

Lydia Belanger

ElliQ, a robot by Intuition Robotics which is designed to engage with older adults, was on display at Pepcom. ElliQ suggests activities (such as taking medication and playing games) and is set up with a proprietary tablet that allows loved ones to send messages, voice memos and photos on an interface that is more simplified than social-networking platforms. ElliQ is currently in beta after a test run with 150 users and is the winner of the CES Best of Innovation award in the Smart Home category.

Yesterday, the company announced new investment from Samsung NEXT, Sparx Group and Glory Ventures (total funding to date is $22 million). Other investors have included Toyota AI Ventures and iRobot.

One challenge for Pepcom exhibitors was the noise level in the crowded hall when it came to voice assistant technology and products with speakers. Some, such as Intuition Robotics CEO Dor Skuler, overcame it by speaking into a lavalier microphone.

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

5. Serendipity! Running into an old source.

Lydia Belanger

Amid thousands of people at Pepcom, I managed to spot Marlo Anderson, a serial entrepreneurial whom I'd interviewed a few months ago about his company National Day Calendar. (We spoke via phone in October, so thank goodness for nametags). National Day Calendar is a website Anderson founded to examine the history of days such as "National Popcorn Day" that has become an authority on the existence of such special holidays, keeps an official list and even approves new ones.

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

6. On Keecker's level.

Lydia Belanger

These little robots, called Keecker, move from room to room and project media such as TV shows and movies onto walls and surfaces. They can also respond to voice commands, learning home floorplans so they'll go to the living room when directed, for example.

At Pepcom, members of the media sat on the floor to capture the smart TV interface projected by Keecker on a tablecloth.

The French company launched on Kickstarter and made a splash at CES four years ago. Keecker became available for purchase last month.

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

7. Not all work -- some play.

Lydia Belanger
The attendees of Pepcom who weren't watching the NCAA championship game were briefly alarmed when collective shouts erupted from opposite corners of the room where TVs had been set up and fans had congregated.

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

8. A quick way to print objects.

Lydia Belanger
Glowforge, a 3-D laser printer company, is making its CES debut this year. Its demo station allows visitors to draw a design for a luggage tag, photo frame or puzzle and have it printed on the spot. Founder and CEO Dan Shapiro -- who previously founded Robot Turtles, Google Comparison, Sparkbuy and Photobucket -- pulled up an Entrepreneur logo on the spot to engrave and cut this puzzle from a piece of maple wood. 
 
Shapiro says he got interested in lasers back in college, when he made money doing DJ sets with light shows. Now, his newest company's laser printer helps makers produce masks, handbags, drones, baked goods, surgical tools and more. In 2015, Glowforge's wildly successful crowdfunding campaign garnered $27.9 million in pre-orders -- the biggest 30-day crowdfund history.
