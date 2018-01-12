CES

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)
CES

CES 2018 Photo Gallery: Our Favorite Things We've Seen (So Far)

In its 51st year, the massive consumer technology convention is full of surprises.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
CES Attendees Make Light of CES Blackout in Hilarious Tweets
CES

CES Attendees Make Light of CES Blackout in Hilarious Tweets

Part of the huge tech trade show filled with electricity-powered gadgets lost power yesterday.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
An 82-Year-Old Entrepreneur Makes Her First Appearance at CES -- and It's Amazing
CES

An 82-Year-Old Entrepreneur Makes Her First Appearance at CES -- and It's Amazing

She wants to save the lives of children and animals with her car-safety technology.
Chris Ip | 4 min read
At CES, Netflix Shows Off ... Lab-Grown Bodies?
CES

At CES, Netflix Shows Off ... Lab-Grown Bodies?

The Psychasec booth on the CES show floor is an elaborate marketing stunt for Netflix's new show, Altered Carbon, and some people are falling for it.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
At CES, We Found 8 Awesome Solutions to Boost Your Productivity This Year
CES

At CES, We Found 8 Awesome Solutions to Boost Your Productivity This Year

At CES, data, neuroscience, encryption and more combine to help us manage the conditions that impact our performance.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
The Savvy Reason There Are Robot Strippers for CES
Marketing

The Savvy Reason There Are Robot Strippers for CES

We can't help but think this is a very smart move, but we also have questions.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
The CEO of Huawei Totally Went Off Script at CES and Ripped U.S. Carriers After an AT&T Deal Fell Apart
CES

The CEO of Huawei Totally Went Off Script at CES and Ripped U.S. Carriers After an AT&T Deal Fell Apart

In a rare moment of true honesty, Richard Yu shared his frustration during a keynote presentation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
This Flying Vehicle Could One Day Be Your Uber
CES

This Flying Vehicle Could One Day Be Your Uber

German startup Volocopter conducted its first U.S. flight earlier this week.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
Check Out the Coolest Cars and Concept Vehicles at CES 2018
CES

Check Out the Coolest Cars and Concept Vehicles at CES 2018

The auto industry is stealing the show with smart features, self-driving and more.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Here Are the Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy
CES

Here Are the Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy

Automate and personalize your life with these gadgets that revolutionize the most basic activities.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
