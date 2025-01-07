Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gave the keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, announced a series of new products and partnerships on Monday, flexing the company's dominance in artificial intelligence across industries.

In a keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Huang revealed new chips and partnerships in robotics, autonomous cars, and agentic AI.

Ahead of the talk, Nvidia's stock surged 5% on Monday and was edging close to its record. On Tuesday, stocks of Asian suppliers to Nvidia rose: Tokyo Electron was up 11%, while Disco Corp climbed over 7%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which manufactures Nvidia's Blackwell chips, rose as much as 3%.

Here are some of the Nvidia's most important announcements from Huang's talk:

New GeForce 50 series cards

Targeting Nvidia's gaming audience, Huang announced a series of new consumer graphic processing units for gamers, creators, and developers. Until 2022, gaming was the company's biggest source of revenue — now, it's data centers.

The chips will use artificial intelligence to create high-quality and life-like images in video game scenes.

"As a result of that, you get these amazingly beautiful images that are only possible because we use AIs to learn the texture," Huang said in the keynote.

He said the GPUs start at $549, and a flagship version, which costs $1,999, will be launched at the end of the month.

Self-driving vehicle partnerships

Huang announced a partnership with Japanese automaker Toyota, adding to its long list of customers in the autonomous vehicles industry.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker, plans to build its next-generation vehicles on Nvidia hardware and software. These new cars would run Nvidia's DriveOS operating system, which Huang said has the "highest standard of functional safety."

Toyota's shares listed in Tokyo rose close to 4% following Huang's announcement.

"This is going to be a very large industry," Huang said about self-driving vehicles. "I predict that this will likely be the first multi-trillion dollar robotics industry."

Nvidia said that Aurora and Continental have also joined the list of companies building consumer and commercial vehicle fleets on Nvidia's computing and AI.

Bringing AI to Windows computers

Huang said the company is bringing AI to personal computers, starting with Windows 11 PCs with Windows Subsystem for Linux.

"If we could figure out a way to make Windows PC a world-class AI PC, it would be completely awesome," he said.

An Nvidia product called NIM microservices will allow various models, including animation, language and speech models, to be downloaded and run on a PC, Huang said.

The company did not detail a launch date for the laptop, which would be geared toward developers and engineers. Nvidia has long sold laptops for gaming.

Desktop PC

Nvidia also unveiled a desktop called Project Digits, which connects AI researchers, data scientists, and students to its Grace Blackwell platform.

It will equip them with hardware that can run large AI models, which current laptops cannot typically handle.

"This is an AI supercomputer. It runs the entire Nvidia AI stack," Huang said.

The Nvidia CEO also announced projects focusing on building physical AI, like humanoid robots and AI agents for enterprises. AI agents — a major focus for Big Tech companies — break down a task into smaller steps, each tackling a specific task to achieve a broader objective.

Huang has previously said that he wants Nvidia too to be a 50,000-employee company with 100 million AI assistants. The CEO said that he interacts with AI agents himself, and Nvidia already uses agents for cybersecurity, chip design, and for software engineering.