8 Things Successful People Do Before Breakfast

It's been found that when you write down what you're grateful for, it helps get you centered and puts your life in perspective.

Tim Ferriss, entrepreneur and author of "The 4-Hour Workweek," spends five minutes doing this each morning.

"The five-minute journal is a therapeutic intervention, for me at least, because I am that person. That allows me to not only get more done during the day but to also feel better throughout the entire day, to be a happier person, to be a more content person -- which is not something that comes naturally to me."

I started doing this on my own personal blog. Though it doesn't happen everyday, when I do it, I have a much more productive day.