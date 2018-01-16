12 Inspiring Tweets From 'Hamilton' Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda

He shows that creative pursuits are never easy, but always worth it.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is, to put it mildly, a busy guy. He's the creator of two highly acclaimed Broadway shows -- the beloved In The Heights and the phenomenon that is Hamilton. You might think that with the rapid global expansion of Hamilton, Miranda would have his hands full. But to quote Aaron Burr, "the man is non-stop."

Miranda's been doing a ton of work with Disney lately, writing original Oscar-nominated songs for Moana, working on the upcoming live action Little Mermaid with original composer Alan Menken and co-starring in this year’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Most recently, Miranda has focused on tirelessly raising awareness and funds on behalf of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. In October, he wrote and recorded the song "Almost Like Praying" with a star-studded cast for the cause.

Over the past few years, Miranda has won three Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, two Grammy’s, an Emmy Award and a MacArthur Fellowship. The 38 year old and his wife Vanessa Nadal are also raising a young son, with another child on the way.

Amid all of his projects, he still takes time to have a robust social media presence, one that is a beacon of positivity and shows how even the most creative people work through writer’s blocks and other struggles on their way to something great.

Check out 12 inspiring tweets that will inspire you to jump on the bandwagon and join Miranda’s more than 2 million Twitter followers.