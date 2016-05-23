Part 2: Mental Shifts That Allowed Me To Become a Millionaire at 22

May 23, 2016 6 min read

Last year I wrote one of the most popular articles on Entrepreneur.com. It detailed the seven mental shifts that I implemented to accelerate my career success and become a millionaire at the age of 22. These were the ideas that pushed me to my highest-ever levels of productivity and accomplishment. As I reflected on the major concepts I covered in that piece, I had a profound yet obvious realization: If I wanted to continue to progress, I would have to take everything I had learned and reinvent my systems once again. Be amazing or get surpassed.

It’s now May. I have already worked more hours than most of my formidable competition will the entire year. I’ve blown past a million dollars of year-to-date generated commissions and I am on track to produce at double the volume I did in a record-setting 2015. My strategy has dramatically evolved and, with the application of a few important new concepts, I have managed to recalibrate my performance in a highly favorable manner.

Here is a summary of what I’m doing to push myself to a higher level of professional success, and how you can follow suit.

