5 Productivity and Success Tips 'Shark Tank's' Daymond John Swears By

The FUBU founder and CEO shares what helps him make the most of every day.

“Why are some people more successful than others and are more productive than others if we have the same exact 24 hours [in a day]?”

Daymond John, founder of FUBU and a judge on Shark Tank, says that is the driving question behind his upcoming book, Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life.

After successfully coming through treatment for thyroid cancer in 2017, John wanted to take stock of how he was spending his time.

To that end, he decided to interview people he admired across a number of industries and ask them about their routines and strategies. He spoke with individuals such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Honest Company co-founder Brian Lee, musician Carlos Santana, producer and advocate Nely Galán and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“The motivation of the book is so many people started coming to me saying I understand the theory [of you don't need money to make money]. Now how can I be more productive in my day to maximize what I do every single day and get that point?” John says.

Entrepreneur spoke with John to get some insight into what surprised him during his research and the productivity strategies that help him run his business.