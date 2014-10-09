25 Must-Have Free Fonts for Entrepreneurs and Designers

Before:

After:

See the difference? Even with all the right spacing, simplicity and craft of the page design, the wrong font can leave the entire site looking amateurish.

Choosing the right fonts for a project is crucial. But when a premium font costs $60 to $200, it can be hard to justify the purchase. So what can you do?

Great fonts (like most excellent things on the Internet) are generally handcrafted by independent designers. Making a font takes an incredible amount of effort, which is usually reflected in the price tag. On rare occasions, though, kind and generous designers will give out a few fonts for free, as a way of advertising the rest of their collection. If you like any of the fonts below, please consider supporting their creators.

I’ve compiled the following list of 25 must-have free fonts for entrepreneurs, designers and anyone else looking to impress. Enjoy!

