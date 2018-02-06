How to Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom

Copy editors and proofreaders review written material and check for factual accuracy, spelling, grammar and readability. This is a detail-oriented job for people who have an affinity for the English language and accuracy. Often times, copy editors and proofreaders are expected to abide by a certain style guides, such as the industry-standard AP Stylebook or The Chicago Manual of Style. If you already possess a knack for grammar, punctuation and spelling, then this could be a good way for you to earn money. The median hourly wage for a web copy editor in the U.S. is $31 an hour.

Keep in mind though that finding a full-time copyediting or proofreading job is rare. This is a shrinking area, and most companies have outsourced this job to freelancers or contract workers.

The jobs in this field are varied, from print magazines to financial trade reports to web copy. If you already possess knowledge in AP or Chicago Styles, then you’re better suited for copyediting and proofreading for the media publishing industry as well as many advertising agencies. However, academic and medical written material tend to follow different guidelines, such as the AMA Manual of Style. The bottom line is, if you’ve already got a solid handle on the basics of grammar rules and punctuation and readability, then learning various styles is a matter of simply purchasing the style guide (or an online subscription to the style guide) and looking rules up. You can fine tune your copyediting and proofreading skills by taking an online copyediting course for certification at recognized online organizations, including the American Society for Editing, Mediabistro or Poytner.

To find work as a freelance copy editor, you can check out major job sites including Monster, LinkedIn and Glassdoor, and you can also research freelance sites, such as Upwork or Freelancer. Type “part-time copy editor” or “copy editor” in the search box. You can also look at job sites that are more targeted toward copy editing work, such as Super Copy Editors, Mediabistro and Global. Create a profile on these sites. Typically, you can either apply for jobs available or your profile may attract potential clients. Keep in mind, some places may ask you to take a short copy editing test to assess your skills.

