18 Tips to Help Your Resume Stand Out From the Rest (Infographic)
Infographics

18 Tips to Help Your Resume Stand Out From the Rest (Infographic)

These quick tips can help you get your foot in the door at the company of your dreams.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Writing the Perfect Resume
Resumes

Everything You Need to Know About Writing the Perfect Resume

If there's one area worth investing in when it comes to the job search, it's definitely your resume.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
6 of the Most Captivating Cover Letter Openers -- and Why They Work
Job Seekers

6 of the Most Captivating Cover Letter Openers -- and Why They Work

Cover letters are tough. Here are some tips to help you get started.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
4 Red Flags to Watch Out for on a Resume
Resumes

4 Red Flags to Watch Out for on a Resume

Here are some of the most common signs to look for when hiring new employees.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
Not Enough Experience on Your Resume? Rise Above 'Requirements'
Career Change

Not Enough Experience on Your Resume? Rise Above 'Requirements'

Only a unicorn ticks every box of a recruiter's job description. Skills and experience aren't all acquired only at work. You are more than a mere list of your employers and what you did for them. When in doubt, apply anyway.
Lucia Smith | 5 min read
Answers to 15 of the Most Common Job Search Questions
Job Seekers

Answers to 15 of the Most Common Job Search Questions

Finding a job is no easy task. Here's some information to make it easier.
Glassdoor | 13 min read
4 Tips for Using Resume Keywords
Resumes

4 Tips for Using Resume Keywords

If you're not using keywords, it's likely your resume will never be opened by a hiring manager.
Alex Freund | 2 min read
8 Ways to Make Your Resume Stand Out From the Pack
Resumes

8 Ways to Make Your Resume Stand Out From the Pack

Find out how to make a resume that gets results.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
6 Ways to Make Sure Your Resume Gets Read
Job Seekers

6 Ways to Make Sure Your Resume Gets Read

Advance to the interview round by sidestepping common mistakes with not-so-common solutions.
Dan Scalco | 4 min read
How to Land a Dream Job With Microsoft Resume Assistant
Dream Job

How to Land a Dream Job With Microsoft Resume Assistant

Artificial Intelligence is backed by insights from more than 500 million professionals.
Juan Martinez | 5 min read
