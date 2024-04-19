You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Build a Better Resume with This $35 Subscription AI Resume Builder promises to help you apply to jobs twice as fast.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

As of March 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that just under 6.5 million people were unemployed. Building a strong resume and understanding what goes into it can play into an entrepreneur's story in a couple of ways. You might be looking to hire some of those people and searching for quality resumes to gauge applicants. You also might be raising dough for your venture and applying to jobs to get the ball rolling.

Regardless of why you're interested in resumes, you can create great ones with this lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder while it's on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $468) through April 21.

This versatile tool promises to help users create resumes twice as fast. It is billed as an ATS-friendly resume builder, which can be an asset to anyone looking to get a job. For those hiring, you can also create resumes with it to see what ATS-friendly ones look like. No matter your resume needs, this tool has you covered.

AI Resume Builder promises easy usability with features like drag-and-drop layouts, intuitive design controls, and customizable sections. It allows you to create and store multiple resumes and add social handles, profile images, and more.

When the world of AI resume building is so accessible and affordable, it benefits job seekers and those hiring to examine the technology and its capabilities. For anyone who agrees, don't miss this price drop.

This lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder is on sale for a best-of-web price of just $34.97 (reg. $468) only through April 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Branding

94% of Customers Say a Bad Review Made Them Avoid Buying From a Brand. Try These 4 Techniques to Protect Your Brand Reputation.

Maintaining a good reputation is key for any business today. With so many people's lives and shopping happening online, what is said about a company on the internet can greatly influence its success.

By Scott Keever
Leadership

You Won't Have a Strong Leadership Presence Until You Master These 5 Attributes

If you are a poor leader internally, you will be a poor leader externally.

By Don Weber
Business News

Samsung Makes 6 Day Workweeks Mandatory for Executives as the Company Enters 'Emergency Mode'

Samsung said its performance "fell short of expectations" last year. Now executives are required to work weekends.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
By Emily Rella
Business News

I Tried Airchat, the Hottest New Social Media App in Silicon Valley — Here's How It Works

Airchat is still invite-only and prioritizes voices with no option to upload photos or write text, making it feel more human than Facebook or Reddit.

By Sherin Shibu