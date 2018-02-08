20 Creative Ways to Make Money for Introverts

Start Slideshow

Introverts listen more than they talk, think before they speak, prefer spending time with a tight knit group of friends, colleagues and family over massive parties and constant networking. Introverts thrive in much different ways than extroverts do, but there's no need to think of introversion as something that needs to be cured, expresses author Susan Cain of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking. While extroverts may gain energy from constant interaction, public attention and a love for gab, in the words of Cain, “There's zero correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas.”

Introverts make up an estimated 50 percent of the U.S. population and are valuable leaders, thinkers and innovators. The rule, rather the exception, is introverts are best suited for work that allows for inward thinking, creativity and autonomy. They thrive working independently and shine in small groups over crowds.

With this in mind, if you're an introvert, don't force yourself into a job or role you think you're supposed to be in. Respect your introversion, and sculpt a work life around the strengths of your personality.

To that end, here are 20 jobs that offer creative ways that introverts can make money with autonomy and from the comfort of home. Some of these job suggestions for introverts may require additional schooling, training and certification, while others ideas could be pursued right away.

