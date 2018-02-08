My Queue

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Couldn't Contain His Excitement About the Falcon Heavy Launch on Instagram

It's pretty infectious.
Ramin Talaie | Getty Images
Staff Writer. Covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

It's been quite the week for SpaceX. Ahead of the first test launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket, Elon Musk himself said that for all the trial and error and work that came before, it could easily not work the way that he and his team hoped.

"There's a lot that could go wrong," Musk told Ars Technica. "A really tremendous amount. I really like to emphasize that the odds of success are not super high. I don't want to jinx it -- I'm tempted to say. Because I feel super optimistic. But I feel as though that optimism has no basis in fact. I feel like we've got a two-thirds chance of success, but in reality we only have a 50-50 chance."

As cautiously optimistic as he was, he didn't let that deter him from showing his excitement in the lead up to and during the launch on social media. Check out some of his most eye-catching posts by clicking through the slides above.

Mars Awaits

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 4, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

Starman in Red Roadster

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:50pm PST

Flight profile #FalconHeavy #SpaceX

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 6, 2018 at 8:42am PST

Camera views from inside the payload fairing #FalconHeavy

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 6, 2018 at 12:36pm PST

Rocket LZ 1 and 2

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:22pm PST

Printed on the circuit board of a car in deep space

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 6, 2018 at 2:40pm PST

On the rocket LZ

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 6, 2018 at 3:23pm PST

Last pic of Starman in Roadster enroute to Mars orbit and then the Asteroid Belt

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 7, 2018 at 2:00pm PST

