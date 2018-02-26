21 Low-Cost Ways to Make Money from Home

Cost: Zero to $3,500 (depending on whether you pay for training)

Equipment: Computer and internet access

Programming code is highly skilled work, but it doesn’t require a lot of equipment. If you have a knack for writing computer language for software, apps and/ or website, there is an abundance of free learning resources online such as Code Academy (which offers classes in 12 coding languages, including JavaScript and Python, as well as markup languages HTML and CSS) and Udemy, where the classes aren’t free, but they’re extremely affordable. Classes at General Assembly tend to run pricier, and the coding school offers one-shot classes and intensive six to 12 week training sessions online and in-class for a cost ranging from $140 to $3,500.

Coders must be detail-oriented and meticulous. There is high demand for freelance coders, and much of the work can be done from the comfort of your home.

Coding is a general term. There are many different coding languages you can learn. For instance, JavaScript and HTML are common programming languages used for website development. The upside of programming from home is that you can set your own hours and the mean hourly wage for programmers in the U.S. is $38.39. The median annual pay for a programmer is $79,840.

One direction you can go is specializing in front-end development, or coding the part of a website that you can see and interact with, including fonts, drop-down menus, buttons and contact forms. This requires fluency in HTML, CSS and JavaScript, plus coders should know front-end frameworks such as AngularJS and ReactJC. Or try back-end development, basically everything you can’t see on a website. Java, Scala and Python are the primary languages of back-end development.

If you’re at a loss of where to start, you can try coding languages that have staying power and are used in many applications. For instance, JavaScript is used in almost everything built on the web, including websites and video games. Every website uses HTML as a markup language, which controls how the website appears. Once you’re in the world, you’ll have a better idea of direction and where your skills lie.

To find work as a newbie coder, you can build your resume with freelance jobs before going out for full-time ones. Check out Upwork, PeoplePerHour and Freelancer for coding and programming jobs. Once you’ve established some experience and job references, you can search for full-time or contractual work on job sites, such as FlexJobs, Glassdoor, Monster, ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder and Indeed.

Related: 15 Ways to Make Quick Cash on the Side