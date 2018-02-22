15 Crazy Facts About Walmart's History and Where It's Headed Next

Here's what you need to know about the world's largest private-sector employer.

Walmart has been the nation’s number-one retailer by sales for decades, and based on the company’s most recent earnings report, it still holds that title.

But competitors are increasingly threatening Walmart’s dominance. Amazon, for example, is enticing online customers with speedy delivery options while developing a brick-and-mortar footprint (Amazon Go, Whole Foods). In turn, it’s driving the Bentonville, Ark.-based company to adapt.

Recent statements by Walmart executives, including the company’s results for the last quarter and year, have highlighted the retail giant’s shifting priorities and growing pains while reaffirming its formidable size.

Here are 15 things you need to know about where Walmart that show how far the company has come -- and where it’s headed as the calendar turns to a new fiscal year.

