India's Women Scientists Who Turned Entrepreneurs for a Societal Cause

To solve the existing issues in India, they have chosen the path of entrepreneurship, and are doing exceptionally well

March 6, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From doing wonders in the arena of science to making inroads into entrepreneurship, time and again Indian women have proven that science and business can go hand in hand. Waking up to an idea of starting your own venture to executing it into reality takes a lot than what we think it can. These #5 women have simply defied all the societal norms to be what they are today. To solve the existing issues in India, they have chosen the path of entrepreneurship, and are doing exceptionally well.

Entrepreneur India lists those women scientists who haven’t just done wonders in their careers in science but have also identified themselves as successful entrepreneurs across India.