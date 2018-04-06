18 Ways for Digital Nomads to Make Money

All you need is a laptop, Wi-Fi and some wanderlust.

April 6, 2018 30 min read

Real estate entrepreneur, writer and filmmaker Heidi Hough lives in a community of foreigners and natives in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Prior to Chiang Mai, she was in Vienna for a few months, and before that, she hopped between Los Angeles and New York City.

Hough is the quintessential digital nomad -- someone who lives in different cities and earns a living online -- and she makes it work by having multiple income streams, including managing real estate sublets around the world, directing a documentary film through grant money and freelance writing. She’s also in the final stages of launching an online life-coaching business.

The reasons for pursuing the digital nomad lifestyle are attractive and numerous, and for Hough, she says, “Besides seeing new places and cultures and having adventures is finding people like myself. In Chiang Mai, I am never looked at askance for not having a 'regular job' or for constantly traveling. It's always just 'Where are you from, what do you do, where are you going next?'”

Whatever the motivation is for seeking remote work, the numbers show that this segment of the workforce is on the rise. A recent analysis by FlexJobs shows the remote workforce, while not exactly synonymous with digital nomadism, has surged almost four-fold in the past decade, from 9 percent of U.S. workers working remotely occasionally in 2007 to 43 percent in 2017. The two work trends speak to people’s growing desire to be free from the confines of a stationary office and life. Over the next decade, it’s predicted that 38 percent of the full-time workforce in the U.S. will be remote, and there’s a crop of job sites dedicated to serving this shift to remote jobs and those seeking them, such as Remote.co, Remoteok.io, FlexJobs, Working Nomad, Upwork and Outsourcely.

For those serious about becoming a digital nomad, it takes more than just a laptop, wi-fi, country-specific SIM cards and power adapters to make it work. Hough maintains a core discipline: She’s not on vacation. “The main rule of my life is to remain responsible by always having wi-fi access, responding almost immediately and," she says, "most importantly by far, maintaining strong personal relationships everywhere I go and with everyone I work with to the best of my ability.”

If you’re looking to join the growing tribe of digital nomads, here are 18 slides with ideas to get you started.

