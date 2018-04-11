15 Money Habits That Are Making Millennials Rich

Millennials are actually doing just fine, and you should understand why.

A lot has been said about the fate of millennials, and much of what's written about this generation tends to focus on how they're prone to frivolous spending and lack financial responsibility.

But here's the truth: Millennials will grow their net wealth by some $5 trillion by 2020, and they now make up 13 percent of households with at least $100,000 in investable assets. Clearly, many millennials are doing a solid job growing their wealth -- and they're doing it on their own terms.

Click through to learn more about how millennials are approaching their finances.

(By Joel Anderson)