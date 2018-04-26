6 Business TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch in 2018
From ABC’s Shark Tank to Amazon Prime’s Startup, weekends will not be free anymore after this fresh list of television shows that are going to break the TV screens with their upcoming seasons. Here’s a list of business TV shows that are already breaking the internet with its new seasons.
Silicon Valley
Small Business Revolution
Billion Dollar Buyer
Planet of the Apps
The Apple-created, celebrity-studded reality-TV show which is filled with successful entrepreneurs mentor new app developers through creation, funding, and scaling. The mentors on the show include - Gary Vaynerchuk, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Will.i.am. The show premiered in 2017, and it’s live with its 7th episode.
Startups can participate in this reality-tv show to learn under the better guidance of successful entrepreneurs and mentors, who would support them with funding, industry knowledge and much more.
Shark Tank
Startup
Amazon Prime’s Startup gives viewers an account of ‘dark web’ and the digital entrepreneurship. The show is airing its fourth season on Prime Video. The story of the Startup revolves around a desperate banker, a Haitian-American gang lord, and a Cuban-American hacker who is forced to work together to unwittingly create their version of the American dream - organized crime 2.0.
