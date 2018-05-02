10 Inspiring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes That Prove Anything Is Possible

Start Slideshow

While much of his success first started in the wrestling ring, today Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most successful names in Hollywood. Of course, going from six-time WWE heavyweight champion to 2016’s highest paid actor, it’s safe to say it took hard work, motivation and passion -- traits have been with him throughout his entire life.

Before wrestling, The Rock had his go at football, playing in college and almost going on to play for the NFL, until he experienced two serious injuries. Pushing past the hardship, The Rock’s next stint was in wrestling. Following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps -- both successful wrestlers themselves -- Johnson quickly became one of the best wrestlers of all time. Yet, by 2001, Johnson brought his success from the ring to in front of the camera, starring in The Mummy Returns.

From Fast and Furious to Pain and Gain and San Andreas, Johnson’s gone on to star and produce in a number of Hollywood hits. On top of his many athletic and entertainment successes, he’s even set five Guinness world records -- one being for the most selfies taken in three minutes.

Whether it’s snapping a selfie or becoming one of the most successful actors of our time, here are 10 quotes to motivate you from The Rock.