12 Times You Should and Shouldn't Invest in Your Favorite Brands

Loving a product doesn't mean you should invest in the company.

May 1, 2018 7 min read

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



Sometimes it's smart to buy stock in your favorite brands, but sometimes it isn't. If you're thinking about investing in a company near and dear to your heart, proceed with caution.

Warren Buffett drinks at least five Cokes per day, according to Fortune, and investing in Coca-Cola at the right time helped earn Buffett a fortune. In 1988, he purchased a roughly $1 billion stake in the soft drink giant. That investment had grown to $18.4 billion as of February 2018, according to Forbes.

Related: 13 Million-Dollar Businesses That Turned Down 'Shark Tank' Deals

Click through to learn six reasons to invest in your favorite brands and six reasons to steer clear of them.

(By Laura Woods)