Meet Entrepreneur India's 25 Biggest Techpreneurs: Class of 2018

Master Class of 25 Techpreneurs

Entrepreneur’s annual Tech25 celebrates businesses which at their core have reflected on creating new market, reinventing a technology and business model – essentially that’s what defines disruptive innovation. However, scaling up business is not always a direct consequence of disruptive innovation. What separates this year’s 25 most impactful entrepreneur-led technology businesses is that they have excelled in sustaining innovation in their road to become respective category leaders - one-third of which are disrupters already, one-third which are set to disrupt and one-third with greatest potential to do that.

