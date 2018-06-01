How to Keep Your Employees in High Spirits, At the Office

A happy work environment results in maximum productivity at the workplace

June 1, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you set up your own office, and recruit a team or teams, it is vital to esnure that the team stays happy throughout. If you are a first-time entrepreneur with an office to boast of, you should master the art of ensuring that there is a healthy competition among your subordinates whilst keeping them happy and in optimal spirits.

Check out below effective ways through which you could ensure both happiness and motivation within your employees: