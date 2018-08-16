Top 20 CEOs Who Gave the Best Return to their Companies

From Silicon Valley to India, China, and Bangladesh, the report shows the work of CEOs who have given the best returns to companies under their tenure

August 16, 2018 5 min read

Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive officer of Pepsico gave the best returns to the F&B company during her 12-year tenure.

A report by the nonprofit executive search firm, Kittleman Blog shows that Pepsico grew with $205 million in average revenue growth, under Nooyi’s tenure in the span of 135 months. With Tim Cook topping the list of making the greatest impact on Apple’s growth, the list shows top 50 CEOs that have made the most powerful impact under their tenure, based on their companies’ average monthly revenue.

From Silicon Valley to India, China, and Bangladesh, the report shows the work of CEOs who have given the best returns to companies under their tenure.

It ranks the top 50 CEOs of public companies in the US based on average monthly revenue growth over the course of their time leading the company.

The report states that 24 out of 50 companies saw revenue affected when the CEO was into the postion between four to eight years.

“This tells us that once a CEO settled into the job, assessed what was working and what areas needed improvement, and put plans in place for growth, the company saw noteworthy revenue impact,” the report reads.

Here’s a list of top 20 CEOs from the Kittleman Blog report: