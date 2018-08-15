Glassdoor rolled out its annual study for 2018.

August 15, 2018 2 min read

In the market for a new job or a career change? If money is your top concern, career site Glassdoor today released its annual study of the 25 highest paying jobs in the United States.

If you’re looking in the tech industry, you’re in the luck. Thirteen out of 25 jobs on the list are tech gigs, including positions that are new additions to Glassdoor's list such as cloud engineer and data scientist. Medicine also ranks high, featuring in the top three of the list: physician, pharmacy manager and pharmacists.

The researchers at Glassdoor found that 67 percent of employees and job seekers said that salary is a key part of their decision-making process, but it is not the only indicator that a job will the right fit.

“We know that salary matters a lot to job seekers when determining where to work, but it should not be the only factor to consider,” said Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell in a summary of the findings. “We’ve found that company culture and values, career opportunities and trust in senior leadership matter most when it comes to keeping employees satisfied in their jobs long term.”

Check out the top 25 highest paying jobs in the country below. And let us know, what are the qualities that make a job valuable to you?