The 25 Highest Paying Jobs in the United States
In the market for a new job or a career change? If money is your top concern, career site Glassdoor today released its annual study of the 25 highest paying jobs in the United States.
If you’re looking in the tech industry, you’re in the luck. Thirteen out of 25 jobs on the list are tech gigs, including positions that are new additions to Glassdoor's list such as cloud engineer and data scientist. Medicine also ranks high, featuring in the top three of the list: physician, pharmacy manager and pharmacists.
The researchers at Glassdoor found that 67 percent of employees and job seekers said that salary is a key part of their decision-making process, but it is not the only indicator that a job will the right fit.
“We know that salary matters a lot to job seekers when determining where to work, but it should not be the only factor to consider,” said Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell in a summary of the findings. “We’ve found that company culture and values, career opportunities and trust in senior leadership matter most when it comes to keeping employees satisfied in their jobs long term.”
Check out the top 25 highest paying jobs in the country below. And let us know, what are the qualities that make a job valuable to you?
Data Scientist
Median base salary: $96,116
Tax Manager
Cloud Engineer
Median base salary: $96,449
Attorney
Median base salary: $96,678
Consulting Manager
Median base salary: $97,154
Scrum Master
Median base salary: $98,239
Systems Architect
Median base salary: $100,984
Strategy Manager
Data Architect
Financial Planning and Analysis Manager
Median base salary: $102,155
Solutions Architect
Median base salary: $102,160
IT Program Manager
Median base salary: $102,969
Plant Manager
Applications Development Manager
Median base salary: $104,048
Engineering Manager
Median base salary: $105,260
Software Architect
Median base salary: $105,329
Nurse Practitioner
Median base salary: $106,962
Software Engineering Manager
Median base salary: $107,479
Physician Assistant
Median base salary: $108,761
Software Development Manager
Median base salary: $108,879
Corporate Counsel
Median base salary: $115,580
Enterprise Architect
Median base salary: $115,944
Pharmacist
Median base salary: $127,120
Pharmacy Manager
Median base salary: $146,412
Physician
Median base salary: $195,842