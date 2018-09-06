The 9 Weirdest and Craziest Crimes and Heists of 2018

From New Zealand's avocado crime wave to a $98,000 ramen noodle heist -- check out these crazy crimes.

September 6, 2018 4 min read

The news can already seem crazy, but this year also saw a number of odd crimes, such as a New Zealand avocado crime wave or a $98,000 ramen noodle heist.

Related: 12 Weird and Wonderful Airbnb Listings, Including a New York Taxi and an Igloo

Criminals around the world have stolen beehives, allegedly poisoned co-workers and sold avocados on the black market. Here are some of the weirdest and craziest crimes and heists of 2018.

A man allegedly poisons his co-workers’ lunches.

Image credit: JGI | Tom Grill | Getty Images

The Swedish crown jewels were stolen by thieves on a motorboat.

New Zealand has been battling an avocado crime wave.

Image credit: Thai Yuan Lim | EyeEm | Getty Images

Earlier this summer, a man in Germany by the name "Klaus O." was accused of murdering 21 of his co-workers by poisoning their lunches. After one of the suspect's colleagues found white powder in his sandwich and reported this to his manager, the company caught Klaus on-camera going through his co-workers' lunches and sprinkling a mysterious substance on their food. After searching Klaus's belongings, authorities found toxic chemicals including mercury, quicksilver and lead, which matched the substances found on the food. Twenty-one of Klaus's former colleagues have died due to mysterious circumstances since 2000.While it sounds like something out of a movie, earlier this year, thieves successfully stole precious crown jewels from the Str?ngn?s Cathedral that belonged to Sweden's Karl VI and his wife Queen Kristina. The thieves escaped on a motorboat that was parked just below the church. Authorities have yet to find the jewels or the thieves.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. As a result of a two-year avocado shortage in New Zealand, which has caused prices for the green fruit to surge, thieves are stealing avocados from orchards in the middle of the night and selling them on the black market. To protect their precious fruits, some farmers are taking matters into their own hands by adding razor-wire fences around their trees.

Related: Crime-as-a-Service Could Be the Next Big Threat to Your Business

About $98,000 worth of ramen noodles were stolen.

Image credit: Harry Lim | EyeEm | Getty Images

A man holds his cousin at gunpoint for stealing his cheese grater.

Image credit: Iliana_ | Getty Images

A woman was arrested for running an illegal botox clinic.

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images

Forget diamonds, money or cars -- these thieves have stolen the college dorm room classic .... But this was no crime for under a dollar -- $98,000 worth of ramen was stolen. In Fayette County, Ga., robbers stole packaged ramen noodles from a trailer park off of the highway. While the question remainsthieves stole so many noodles, which equate to nearly 300,000 packets, the other question that lingers is: why were they there in the first place?Confronting a family member is never easy, but this may have been taking it too far. Aften Mason Tackett of Floyd County, Ky., caught his cousin stealing his cheese grater , an empty bottle of Lysol and some soap from his home, Tackett allegedly held Hagens at gunpoint while he called the cops.

Typically, a plastic surgeon or dermatologist is the best person to go to for a medical procedure such as Botox. But apparently some people prefer a DIY approach. Diane D'Anca of Bradenton, Fla., was arrested earlier this year for allegedly giving patients Botox treatments in her home without a proper license. After receiving a local tip, police investigated D'Anca's home to find a back bedroom that was converted into a medical office, which held a large amount of counterfeit, non-FDA regulated Botox as well as a book of more than 100 patients dating back to 2011.

Related: 7 Ways to Relieve Boredom by Hustling for Extra Cash

Two elderly men fought over free samples at Costco.

Image credit: Tim Boyle | Getty Images

There was a string of beehive heists.

Image credit: Luca Mazzotti | EyeEm | Getty Images

The was an insect and lizard heist valued at $40,000.

Image credit: shikheigoh | Getty Images