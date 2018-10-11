7 Wearable Tech Gadgets Every Entrepreneur Must Own
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Technology in the 21st century has rapidly evolved from ‘the-palm-of-your-hand’ to ‘every-part-of-your-body’. As it gets sharper and smarter, it is being integrated with all aspects of our lives, including clothes and accessories. Wearable technology, as it is known, along with making lives faster and better, is also quickly becoming a part of your personality. The device you wear on your body reflects your style and taste. It is an extension of your self that manifests the ideals that grip your life. But, with legion products to choose from it may get difficult to determine which one suits your lifestyle best. Hence, we decided to compile a list of the best wearable tech gadgets that every entrepreneur must own.
1. Apple Watch Series 3
Apple’s Watch Series 3 has been dubbed as the best smartwatch out there. It is a sort of mini-phone with built-in cellular-data so you can pick calls or reply to text messages even if your phone isn’t in range. Apple Smartwatches are also adept at tracking your health by giving you constant updates on your workout, heartbeat, pulse rate, barometric altimeter, etc. It allows you to navigate GPS, listen to music, and download apps without touching your phone. It runs on OS4 and is a little expensive, but definitely worth the money if you want relentless and uncluttered connectivity in your life without having a phone dangling through your pocket.
2. Huawei Watch 2 LTE
3. Fitbit Versa
Fitbit’s answer to Apple and Huawei is a compact, handy and cost-efficient watch that scores big points on all fronts. Fitbit Versa is user-friendly as it is built in with an updated Watch-OS with a better design (sleek and less heavy) and easy controls. It also has a better battery life than Apple Watch and is completely water resistant until 50m deep. It is compatible with both Android and iOS. Although it may not have built-in GPS connectivity and cellular options, it does deliver more elaborate stats while tracking your fitness, lets you play music and gives you customize notifications. It allows you to stay off your phone, while still being connected to all the important stuff.
4. Snapchat Spectacles
Snapchat spectacles are a trendy set of glasses that let you record, watch and transfer video clips while you shield your eyes from outdoor pollutants. These glasses have 115 degree field of view and they can also be added with prescription lenses. A button of the temple allows you to play and transfer audio and video files while you’re connected to the home WiFi. They are water resistant and come with built-in microphones for listening to audio files. Available in three attractive colours- ruby, sapphire, and onyx (basic black) these snug glasses are sure to make some head turns while you’re walking in them.
5. Under Armour Gemini 3 Smart Shoes
6. Oakley Radar Pace
Whether you’re cycling or running, focusing on technique always makes you better and Oakley’s Radar Pace helps you to improve your athletic ability by giving regular feedback on your technique via audio cues over embedded Bluetooth headphones. It relies on voice assistant, just like Siri or Google Assistant, to answer questions about your coaching. It also has sensors to identify elevation and movement. They have inbuilt accelerometer, gyroscope, humidity, and proximity sensors and Bluetooth and ANT+ pairing for a heart rate strap, foot pod, cycling power meter and speed or cadence sensors. Alternatively, they are also a great pair of athletic glasses as they are lightweight and comfortable to wear.
7. Oculus Go
Step inside the world of virtual reality where everything appears larger than life with Oculus Go. Oculus is the first product ever to bring to you a self-contained VR experience. All the hardware- screen, processor, headset- is built within the product itself and it doesn’t require to be connected to a phone or PC. It is comfortable, easy to wear, well designed, and most importantly user friendly. Its combination of LCD and ‘spatial audio’ overwhelms you with an immersive 3D experience. It is also a crisp device for watching videos and has an affordable pricing. Oculus is what the future of VR would look like.