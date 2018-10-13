The Future of Work Spaces: A Look At India's Rising Coworking Spaces

Cowrks

With the help of an in-house team of experts, Cowrks curates and analyses data across multiple demographics within cities across the country. This helps it strategize expansion. The team collects data from the use of space during peak and non-peak hours as well as during events. This information is further analyzed to understand how a given space is being used. This allows for the creation of floor plans and designs that are not just cost-effective but provide a greater possibility of revenue generation. Each of its nine centers is unique and is a reflection of the character of the city. The larger vision for CoWrks is to establish itself as the authority on all things coworking. With 10,000 plus members, it aims to be on the frontier of the workspace revolution. Its community is a mix of start-ups, entrepreneurs, freelancers and Fortune 500 companies (which account for 51 percent of clientele). Sidharth Menda, CEO, CoWrks, says, “We handpick our members to suit each other’s needs as more than 30 percent of companies owned by our members are doing business with each other. All our members are interconnected across centers via the CoWrks Connect app, which becomes a platform for our members to identify those who share their skills and interests, showcase their brand, and engage in networking and knowledge sharing.” It also launched ‘The CoWrks Foundry’, a well-architected 24-week programme to provide unparalleled supervision and support to the early-stage start-ups. The start-ups also leverage the CoWrks Community to refine and fortify their strategy. And its app ‘CoWrks Connect’ enables members to connect with the global CoWrks community. It also helps members access amenities and services right in the palm of their hand. The members have the freedom to log-in at whatever time they want since it is operational 24x7. With the occupancy and demand over-exceeding the supply, the bootstrapped venture is already profitable.

(RE)DEFINING THE CUBICLE

Specialty

In everything right from sophisticated visitor management systems to digital meeting room bookings and a private social networking app, cutting-edge tech is seamlessly integrated to empower the community.

Annual member fees

Every center is unique in its own ways and its priced according to the amenities and the location.

Amenities

Access to the fuel bar, infinity pool, entertainment unit, virtual assistant, phone and discussion booths, wifi, parking facilities, event space, community lounges, etc.

No. of locations and cities

A total of 9 centers spread across Bengaluru (4), Gurugram (2), Mumbai (1) and Chennai (2)

Operational since 2016

Total area 1.5 million sq ft