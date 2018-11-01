Best 2018 Luxury Timepieces That Money Can Buy & Lit Your Wrist
What better than a full-fledged anthology about best timepieces of 2018? Money can't buy everything, but it can certainly buy you the best luxury watch of this period.
When it comes to picking a watch, there is no one piece that fits every criterion. After all the chronometer is one huge family with ample choices. What you pick for your wrist will set a standard for time to come.
A timepiece that dons your carpal, speaks all about your personality. Entrepreneur India brings you the list of best 2018 watches that deserve your investment.
TAG Heuer Carrera "Tête de Vipère" Chronograph Tourbillon Chronometer
What better than a watch that is classic and sporty both at the same time? Complemented by a beautiful black alligator strap, sewn onto rubber with blue stitching is one of TAG Heuer’s best watches right now. If you can buy this, you have totally arrived.
Price: INR 14.52 Lacs
G-SHOCK GMW-B5000D-1
Bluetooth- check, connected engine- check, shock resistance-check, full auto LED illumination-check, power saving technology – check. Need we say anything else?
The connected engine of this watch displays the current time no matter where you are, based on the latest time zone and summer time information using a time calibration signal and Bluetooth. Also, the Day of the week indicator can be displayed in six different languages (English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian).
Price: INR 27,995
Zenith Elite Lady Moonphase
Serving the luxury watch industry for over 150 years, a timepiece by Zenith is all you need to complete your collection. This charmer is all about technical excellence, traditional art, and innate elegance.
Price: INR 8,68,700
Tissot’s Chrono XL Classic Virat Kohli Special Edition
A special Virat Kohli edition is a win-win deal. The watch has a beautiful ambassador’s navy blue logo engraved on its case back, giving it a perfect feel. And let us tell you, if you plan to buy this, it is limited to 3018, as the Indian Cricket Team Captain turned 30 this year. Encased in a 45-mm stainless steel case, the watch has a chronograph movement.
Price: INR 24,000 (Approximately)
Superocean Heritage II B01 Chronograph 44
This Breitling's piece is a blend of timeless look with cutting-edge technology. The panda dial and the unusual shape of the hands make it the total stunner. The most aesthetically appealing thing is the stainless-steel bezel with an ultra-hard high-tech ceramic ring which is both scratchproof and shock-resistant.
Price: INR 527,180
Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Ceramic Blue
If looking for a Swiss brand watch, this will serve your purpose. An impressive piece that has its case, bezel and folding clasp all made of high-tech ceramic - Zirconium Dioxide.
Price: INR 15,25,700
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona
Originally created from 1963, this new 80-carat Everose gold version is adorned with -cut diamonds set into the lugs and crown guard. The bezel is the highlight set with a gradation of sapphires in rainbow hues. Just like all Rolex watches, this comes with the Superlative Chronometer certification as well, so you know your investments are safe.
Price: On request
JWC - Imperial Wristwear II
This watch isn't just a timepiece but a history that you will carry on your wrist. A limited 50 edition piece available in four colours is a bespoke watch. It boasts of one rupee half silver coin from the British India Era as the centrepiece, which has been placed inside specially created coloured dial with raised metal indices. The watch ticks on an automatic Movement from Miyota Citizen giving it another unique feature. That's not it, the front crystal is a domed sapphire and the back crystal is made up of sapphire glass.
Price: INR 55,000