College Entrepreneurs

Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top undergraduate programs at universities.
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019
Image credit: jeffbergen | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
13 min read

There are two tracks to entrepreneurship: You can dive in and figure it out (hopefully) as you go, or attend a college or a university dedicated to teaching the tools needed by -- and harnessing the passion of -- entrepreneurs. These classrooms are where tomorrow’s CEOs and startup founders focus their drive and, more important, meet the people who can help turn their ideas into reality.

Each year Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate schools for entrepreneurs. The annual survey, now in its 13th year, looks at more than 300 colleges and universities in the U.S and abroad and weighs each institution’s commitment to provide its students with world-class mentors, professors, and alumni and an environment for budding entrepreneurs to thrive. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2018 issue of Entrepreneur.)

Related: The Most Successful Companies Led by Entrepreneurs

Click on the slideshow to see who made the list for the top 25 undergraduate programs for entrepreneurship.

Start Slideshow
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
Image credit: University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $51,802
In-state: $16,225
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
68
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
4,554
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
63%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
807
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$20 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Michigan – Ann Arbor was established in 1999. It currently offers 68 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 807 companies and have collectively raised over $20 million in funding.

Sixty-three percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of Houston

University of Houston
Image credit: Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship
Houston, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $26,340
In-state: $10,890
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
34
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,268
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
476
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$57 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Houston was established in 1991. It currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 476 companies and have collectively raised nearly $57 million in funding.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Babson College

Babson College
Image credit: Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship
Babson Park, Mass.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$51,104
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
38
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,342
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
334
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$40 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Babson College was established in 1978. It currently offers 38 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 334 companies and have collectively raised $40 million in funding.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University
Image credit: Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology
Provo, Utah
Full profile +
Tuition:
$5,620
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
49
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
5,823
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
96%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
361
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$733 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Brigham Young University was established in 1989. It currently offers 49 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 361 companies and have collectively raised nearly $733 million in funding.

Ninety-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Northeastern University

Northeastern University
Image credit: Northeastern University Center for Entrepreneurship Education
Boston, Mass.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$49,497
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
37
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,537
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
76%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
657
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$100 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Northeastern University was established in 2012. It currently offers 37 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 657 companies and have collectively raised nearly nearly $100 million in funding.

Seventy-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Related: 5 Schools That Offer Serious Cash for Business Plan Competitions

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Baylor University

Baylor University
Image credit: Baylor University
Waco, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
$45,452
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,800
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
95%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
1,095
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$1 billion

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Baylor University was established in 1977. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 1,095 companies and have collectively raised $1 billion in funding.

Ninety-five percent if its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Washington University in St. Louis

Washington University in St. Louis
Image credit: Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation & Entrepreneurship
St. Louis, Mo.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$53,399
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
584
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
62%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
84
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$329 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Washington University in St. Louis was established in 2003. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 84 companies and have collectively raised over $329 million in funding.

Sixty-two percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of Maryland

University of Maryland
Image credit: Academy for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
College Park, Md.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $35,216
In-state: $10,595
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
80
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
9,754
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
41%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
226
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$49 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Maryland was established in 1986. It currently offers 80 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 226 companies and have collectively raised nearly $49 million in funding.

Forty-one percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of Utah

University of Utah
Image credit: Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute
Salt Lake City, Utah
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $29,215
In-state: $9,222
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
36
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
882
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
88%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
266
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$33 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Utah was established in 2002. It currently offers 36 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 266 companies and have collectively raised over $33 million in funding.

Eighty-eight percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Tecnologico de Monterrey

Tecnologico de Monterrey
Image credit: Institute for Entrepreneurship Eugenio Garza Lagüera
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico
Full profile +
Tuition:
NR
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
80
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
20,000
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
84%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
1,044
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$29 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Tecnologico de Monterrey was established in 2001. It currently offers 80 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 1,044 companies and have collectively raised over $29 million in funding.

Eighty-four percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

North Carolina State University

North Carolina State University
Image credit: NC State Entrepreneurship
Raleigh, N.C.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $28,444
In-state: $9,100
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
42
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
3,433
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
77%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
104
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$365 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at North Carolina State University was established in 2008. It currently offers 42 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 104 companies and have collectively raised over $365 million in funding.

Seventy-seven percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Ball State University

Ball State University
Image credit: The Entrepreneurship Center
Muncie, Ind.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $25,368
In-state: $9,594
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
19
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
509
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
80%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
2,790
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$155 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Ball State University was established in 1997. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 2,790 companies and have collectively raised nearly $155 million in funding.

Eighty percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

DePaul University

DePaul University
Image credit: Coleman Entrepreneurship Center
Chicago, Ill.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$39,975
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
27
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,072
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
54%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
238
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$223 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at DePaul University was established in 2003. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 238 companies and have collectively raised nearly $223 million in funding.

Fifty-four percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Miami University

Miami University
Image credit: Miami University
Oxford, Ohio
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $33,577
In-state: $14,825
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
27
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,820
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
62%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
49
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$29 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Miami University was established in 1992. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 49 companies and have collectively raised nearly $29 million in funding.

Sixty-two percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Image credit: Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in the Kenan Flagler School of Business
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $34,588
In-state: $8,867
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
32
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,770
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
70%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
73
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$29 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was established in 1985. It currently offers 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 73 companies and have collectively raised over $29 million in funding.

Seventy percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Related: 5 Schools That Offer Undergrad Entrepreneurs Hands-On Experience

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

The University of Iowa

The University of Iowa
Image credit: John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (JPEC)
Iowa City, Iowa
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $30,609
In-state: $8,965
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
25
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,499
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
89%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
339
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Iowa was established in 1996. It currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 339 companies.

Eighty-nine percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Syracuse University

Syracuse University
Image credit: Falcone Center for Entrepreneurship
Syracuse, N.Y.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$48,533
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
27
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,047
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
90
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Syracuse University was established in 1990. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 90 companies.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of Kansas

University of Kansas
Image credit: KU Center for Entrepreneurship
Lawrence, Kan.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $27,358
In-state: $11,148
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
21
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
950
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
35
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$123 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Kansas was established in 2005. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 35 companies and have collectively raised $123 million in funding.

Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Related: The 5 Grad Schools With the Most Opportunities for Mentorship

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of Dayton

University of Dayton
Image credit: L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership
Dayton, Ohio
Full profile +
Tuition:
$42,900
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
35
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,869
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
59%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
70
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$3 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Dayton was established in 1999. It currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies and have collectively raised over $3 million in funding.

Fifty-nine percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of Oklahoma

University of Oklahoma
Image credit: Center for Entrepreneurship
Norman, Okla.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $24,444
In-state: $9,053
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
324
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
50%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
14
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$8 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Oklahoma was established in 2003. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 14 companies and have collectively raised nearly $8 million in funding.

Half of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Michigan State University

Michigan State University
Image credit: Michigan State University | Facebook
East Lansing, Mich.
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $41,003
In-state: $16,650
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
50
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
4,446
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
35%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
421
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$16 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Michigan State University was established in 2006. It currently offers 50 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 421 companies and have collectively raised nearly $16 million in funding.

Thirty-five percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University
Image credit: Texas A&M University | Facebook
College Station, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $36,636
In-state: $10,968
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
35
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,832
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
50%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
75
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$20 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Texas A&M University was established in 1989. It currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 75 companies and have collectively raised nearly $20 million in funding.

Half of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

University of Texas, Dallas

University of Texas, Dallas
Image credit: University of Texas at Dallas
Richardson, Texas
Full profile +
Tuition:
Out of state: $36,876
In-state: $13,034
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
20
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,670
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
59%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
234
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$5 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Texas, Dallas was established in 2005. It currently offers 20 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 234 companies and have collectively raised nearly $5 million in funding.

Fifty-nine percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Belmont University

Belmont University
Image credit: Belmont University | Facebook
Nashville, Tenn.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$32,820
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
29
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
848
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
86%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
174
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$51 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Belmont University was established in 2003. It currently offers 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 174 companies and have collectively raised over $51 million in funding.

Eighty-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Slide
Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

Drexel University

Drexel University
Image credit: Laurence A. Baiada Institute for Entrepreneurship
Philadelphia, Penn.
Full profile +
Tuition:
$52,002
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
39
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,435
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
50
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$14 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Drexel University was established in 2001. It currently offers 39 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 50 companies and have collectively raised over $14 million in funding.

All its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019
  • 1. University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
  • 2. University of Houston
  • 3. Babson College
  • 4. Brigham Young University
  • 5. Northeastern University
  • 6. Baylor University
  • 7. Washington University in St. Louis
  • 8. University of Maryland
  • 9. University of Utah
  • 10. Tecnologico de Monterrey
  • 11. North Carolina State University
  • 12. Ball State University
  • 13. DePaul University
  • 14. Miami University
  • 15. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • 16. The University of Iowa
  • 17. Syracuse University
  • 18. University of Kansas
  • 19. University of Dayton
  • 20. University of Oklahoma
  • 21. Michigan State University
  • 22. Texas A&M University
  • 23. University of Texas, Dallas
  • 24. Belmont University
  • 25. Drexel University
 Next Slide