Top 25 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019
There are two tracks to entrepreneurship: You can dive in and figure it out (hopefully) as you go, or attend a college or a university dedicated to teaching the tools needed by -- and harnessing the passion of -- entrepreneurs. These classrooms are where tomorrow’s CEOs and startup founders focus their drive and, more important, meet the people who can help turn their ideas into reality.
Each year Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate schools for entrepreneurs. The annual survey, now in its 13th year, looks at more than 300 colleges and universities in the U.S and abroad and weighs each institution’s commitment to provide its students with world-class mentors, professors, and alumni and an environment for budding entrepreneurs to thrive. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2018 issue of Entrepreneur.)
University of Michigan – Ann Arbor
In-state: $16,225
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Michigan – Ann Arbor was established in 1999. It currently offers 68 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 807 companies and have collectively raised over $20 million in funding.
Sixty-three percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Houston
In-state: $10,890
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Houston was established in 1991. It currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 476 companies and have collectively raised nearly $57 million in funding.
Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Babson College
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Babson College was established in 1978. It currently offers 38 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 334 companies and have collectively raised $40 million in funding.
Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Brigham Young University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Brigham Young University was established in 1989. It currently offers 49 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 361 companies and have collectively raised nearly $733 million in funding.
Ninety-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Northeastern University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Northeastern University was established in 2012. It currently offers 37 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 657 companies and have collectively raised nearly nearly $100 million in funding.
Seventy-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Baylor University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Baylor University was established in 1977. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 1,095 companies and have collectively raised $1 billion in funding.
Ninety-five percent if its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Washington University in St. Louis
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Washington University in St. Louis was established in 2003. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 84 companies and have collectively raised over $329 million in funding.
Sixty-two percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Maryland
In-state: $10,595
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Maryland was established in 1986. It currently offers 80 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 226 companies and have collectively raised nearly $49 million in funding.
Forty-one percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Utah
In-state: $9,222
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Utah was established in 2002. It currently offers 36 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 266 companies and have collectively raised over $33 million in funding.
Eighty-eight percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Tecnologico de Monterrey
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Tecnologico de Monterrey was established in 2001. It currently offers 80 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 1,044 companies and have collectively raised over $29 million in funding.
Eighty-four percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
North Carolina State University
In-state: $9,100
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at North Carolina State University was established in 2008. It currently offers 42 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 104 companies and have collectively raised over $365 million in funding.
Seventy-seven percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Ball State University
In-state: $9,594
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Ball State University was established in 1997. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 2,790 companies and have collectively raised nearly $155 million in funding.
Eighty percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
DePaul University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at DePaul University was established in 2003. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 238 companies and have collectively raised nearly $223 million in funding.
Fifty-four percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Miami University
In-state: $14,825
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Miami University was established in 1992. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 49 companies and have collectively raised nearly $29 million in funding.
Sixty-two percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
In-state: $8,867
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was established in 1985. It currently offers 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 73 companies and have collectively raised over $29 million in funding.
Seventy percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
The University of Iowa
In-state: $8,965
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Iowa was established in 1996. It currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 339 companies.
Eighty-nine percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Syracuse University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Syracuse University was established in 1990. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 90 companies.
Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Kansas
In-state: $11,148
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Kansas was established in 2005. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 35 companies and have collectively raised $123 million in funding.
Its entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Dayton
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Dayton was established in 1999. It currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies and have collectively raised over $3 million in funding.
Fifty-nine percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Oklahoma
In-state: $9,053
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Oklahoma was established in 2003. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 14 companies and have collectively raised nearly $8 million in funding.
Half of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Michigan State University
In-state: $16,650
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Michigan State University was established in 2006. It currently offers 50 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 421 companies and have collectively raised nearly $16 million in funding.
Thirty-five percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Texas A&M University
In-state: $10,968
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Texas A&M University was established in 1989. It currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 75 companies and have collectively raised nearly $20 million in funding.
Half of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Texas, Dallas
In-state: $13,034
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Texas, Dallas was established in 2005. It currently offers 20 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 234 companies and have collectively raised nearly $5 million in funding.
Fifty-nine percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Belmont University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Belmont University was established in 2003. It currently offers 29 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 174 companies and have collectively raised over $51 million in funding.
Eighty-six percent of its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Drexel University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Drexel University was established in 2001. It currently offers 39 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 50 companies and have collectively raised over $14 million in funding.
All its undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.