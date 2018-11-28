These 7 Mobile Apps Will Help You Stay Fit

From suggesting exercise routines to tracking the steps taken, the fitness apps have become the go-to platform for millennials with fitness goals

November 28, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Having a massive goal ahead with lesser time in hand, every individual, entrepreneur or not, try to utilize most of their capacity to indulge in work activities and distribute the leftover time between family, sleep and digital indulgence, leaving out an important aspect of life unattended. Most people take fitness as the easiest facet to neglect and end up surrounded by a plethora of health issues.

Living in a connected world as we do, it is hard to disconnect ourselves from the tiny devices that are nothing short of mini-computers. 80 per cent of individuals walking on the street, irrespective of their age or background, own a smartphone. While cutting oneself from technology is highly unlikely, leveraging it for the purpose of staying fit seems like a plan.

There are many apps available on Play Store serving various experiences. From suggesting exercise routines to tracking the steps taken and water reminders, the fitness apps have become the go-to platform for millennials who are looking to lose or gain weight, build their muscle or stamina, etc. Check out these digital trainers that can accompany you in your fitness voyage: