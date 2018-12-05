Employers

The 10 Best Companies to Work For in 2019

And no, Facebook and Google are not in the Top 5
Image credit: Pixabay
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

The New Year marks the start of a new journey for most people. It is also that time of the year when many start looking for new job opportunities.

Well, the good news is that if you are looking for a job, then Glassdoor, one the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, has just released its annual list of the best places to work. 

Glassdoor considers those companies which have at least 1,000 employees and at least 75 approved reviews. The winners are decided using a proprietary algorithm based on the reviews of the past year, together with employees’ opinions of their workplace, their CEO and issues such as compensation and benefits.

Here are the top 10 places to work for in the new year, along with an employee review shared by Glassdoor.

1. Bain & Company

Image credit: Facebook: Bain & Company

The global management consultancy, which received a rating of 4.6 out of 5, jumped up from last year's No.2 position to earn the top spot. It was lauded for its supportive work environment and compensation for employees. A review by an anonymous employee: "Bain really lives and breathes its values. I feel both challenged yet supported every single day, and truly feel that I am making an impact." 

2. Zoom Video Communications

Image credit: Company handout

Founded in 2011, Zoom provides a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. The company, which received a rating of 4.5, was also a winner of Glassdoor’s 2018 Employees’ Choice Awards and its founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan, was named the No.1 CEO, with 99 per cent employee approval.

A review for the company: "Fantastic company culture of 'Happiness'. You feel it every day and you can't wait to come to work because you feel it every day and you can't wait to come to work because you feel 'cared for'." 

 

3. In-N-Out Burger

Image credit: Company handout
The fast-food company, which too received 4.5 ratings, makes up the top three. Its star review: "You have great opportunities to advance both in store and corporate. They offer great training and have a great support structure."
4. Procore Technologies

Image credit: Company handout

A provider of cloud-based applications for construction, Procore Technologies received 4.5 ratings. It was applauded for its workplace culture. A review: "The company gives you everything you need to be a happy employee AND MORE. Almost all team members, especially managers and leaders, have an extremely positive and welcoming attitude about them. This alone makes going to work everyday not feel so much like work."

5. Boston Consulting Group

Image credit: Company handout

The consultancy firm dropped two places this year to settle at No.5. With 4.5 as the rating, one of its star reviews was: "Best work and life balance, amazing benefits, amazing people and most importantly a people first focused company. What else can you ask for?"

 

6. LinkedIn

Image credit: Company handout
With a rating of 4.5, the popular professional social network site came sixth, with employees appreciating it for sticking to its vision. A reviewer said: "I love working for a company whose vision aligns with my personal beliefs. We are motivated by our belief that we are changing the world for the better. I honestly cannot think of downsides to working at LinkedIn. We might not pay as well as other places, but the vision oriented company is right up my ally."
7. Facebook

Image credit: Company handout

Things have changed dramatically for Facebook in the past one year. Twelve months ago, Glassdoor had ranked the social networking site as the top employer in the US, but this time it has slid to the seventh spot, owing to the series of scandals it is involved in, from the Cambridge Analytica allegations to the new revelations that Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg asked employees to look into billionaire George Soros' finances after he criticized the company. 

Facebook earned an overall rating of 4.5, down from its rating of 4.6 a year earlier. 

A reviewer says, "The company is full of self-inflicted wounds and senior leadership (Mark [Zuckerberg], Sheryl) live in an absolute impenetrable bubble of privilege and cluelessness."

8. Google

Image credit: Company handout

With 4.4 as rating, the search engine giant dropped three spots this year, perhaps because of the #MeToo controversy it was involved in earlier this year. A reviewer says, "Keep trusting employees and giving them the flexibility to perform their work on their own terms and you will be rewarded."

9. lululemon

Image credit: Company handout
Among retailers, apparel company lululemon took the top spot this year. It received a rating of 4.4, and a review that said, "So fun and supportive! The company is phenomenal and really helps you towards your goals inside and outside the company!"
10. Southwest Airlines

Image credit: Company handout
The popular American airlines, known for offering low-cost tickets, wrap up the top 10 list. With 4.4 as the rating, its employees are most happy about its healthcare package and the free flight tickets. A reviewer says, "Benefits (free flights, 9.3% company match 401k, insurance). Customers are awesome - and some are just entertaining! LOL. Mostly fun coworkers."
