The 10 Best Companies to Work For in 2019
The New Year marks the start of a new journey for most people. It is also that time of the year when many start looking for new job opportunities.
Well, the good news is that if you are looking for a job, then Glassdoor, one the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, has just released its annual list of the best places to work.
Glassdoor considers those companies which have at least 1,000 employees and at least 75 approved reviews. The winners are decided using a proprietary algorithm based on the reviews of the past year, together with employees’ opinions of their workplace, their CEO and issues such as compensation and benefits.
Here are the top 10 places to work for in the new year, along with an employee review shared by Glassdoor.
1. Bain & Company
The global management consultancy, which received a rating of 4.6 out of 5, jumped up from last year's No.2 position to earn the top spot. It was lauded for its supportive work environment and compensation for employees. A review by an anonymous employee: "Bain really lives and breathes its values. I feel both challenged yet supported every single day, and truly feel that I am making an impact."
2. Zoom Video Communications
Founded in 2011, Zoom provides a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. The company, which received a rating of 4.5, was also a winner of Glassdoor’s 2018 Employees’ Choice Awards and its founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan, was named the No.1 CEO, with 99 per cent employee approval.
A review for the company: "Fantastic company culture of 'Happiness'. You feel it every day and you can't wait to come to work because you feel it every day and you can't wait to come to work because you feel 'cared for'."
3. In-N-Out Burger
4. Procore Technologies
A provider of cloud-based applications for construction, Procore Technologies received 4.5 ratings. It was applauded for its workplace culture. A review: "The company gives you everything you need to be a happy employee AND MORE. Almost all team members, especially managers and leaders, have an extremely positive and welcoming attitude about them. This alone makes going to work everyday not feel so much like work."
5. Boston Consulting Group
The consultancy firm dropped two places this year to settle at No.5. With 4.5 as the rating, one of its star reviews was: "Best work and life balance, amazing benefits, amazing people and most importantly a people first focused company. What else can you ask for?"
6. LinkedIn
7. Facebook
Things have changed dramatically for Facebook in the past one year. Twelve months ago, Glassdoor had ranked the social networking site as the top employer in the US, but this time it has slid to the seventh spot, owing to the series of scandals it is involved in, from the Cambridge Analytica allegations to the new revelations that Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg asked employees to look into billionaire George Soros' finances after he criticized the company.
Facebook earned an overall rating of 4.5, down from its rating of 4.6 a year earlier.
A reviewer says, "The company is full of self-inflicted wounds and senior leadership (Mark [Zuckerberg], Sheryl) live in an absolute impenetrable bubble of privilege and cluelessness."
8. Google
With 4.4 as rating, the search engine giant dropped three spots this year, perhaps because of the #MeToo controversy it was involved in earlier this year. A reviewer says, "Keep trusting employees and giving them the flexibility to perform their work on their own terms and you will be rewarded."