The 10 Best Companies to Work For in 2019

And no, Facebook and Google are not in the Top 5

December 5, 2018 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The New Year marks the start of a new journey for most people. It is also that time of the year when many start looking for new job opportunities.

Well, the good news is that if you are looking for a job, then Glassdoor, one the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, has just released its annual list of the best places to work.

Glassdoor considers those companies which have at least 1,000 employees and at least 75 approved reviews. The winners are decided using a proprietary algorithm based on the reviews of the past year, together with employees’ opinions of their workplace, their CEO and issues such as compensation and benefits.

Here are the top 10 places to work for in the new year, along with an employee review shared by Glassdoor.