It's Time to Take the Chemical-free Route With These Natural Skincare Brands

Over the years, people have become more aware of what goes inside their bodies and their skin-care products. Gone are the days when people would blindly apply items on their skin without turning the label to scrutinize its contents. Keeping the consequences in mind, consumers are making more informed decisions with what they use and consume.

Looking presentable while stepping out of the house is an unsaid rule that any societal being cannot escape. Unless one is a hippie, they ensure to use some of the other skin-care product on daily basis to look more confident and youthful. However, using chemical-ridden products regularly could be harmful to one’s health and skin.

No amount of false promises, marketing gimmicks and material benefits can now keep a conscious customer associated with a brand against his/her will. Looking at the rising demand for natural skin-care products, hundreds of chemical-free skin-care companies have emerged. While the non-serious ones were bound to shut shop, many were well-received by the customers.

Earlier in the days, Ayur and Himalaya Herbal products were a part of every other Indian household, then came the phase of fancy brands with attractive commercials. As they say, nothing stays forever. The limelight caught by the products made of harmful elements is fading as Indian consumers are maturing. They now understand the relevance of non-toxic beauty.

The beauty & wellness industry has seen a revolution in the last few years. The constant growth of technology, social media outreach and digitalization of the economy has further increased consumer awareness of skincare. The non-toxic products are beneficial in the long run to sustain a balanced lifestyle.

Talking about chemical-free skin-care products, it is important to understand that herbal, natural, organic and ayurvedic products are not the same. While herbal products are made of plant extracts, plant roots, leaves, etc, Ayurveda is medicinal science which includes the use of herbs as well as heavy metals like gold, silver, copper, tin, mercury, sulphur, animal extracts among others. Ayurveda products may contain toxic levels of metals, etc.

Natural products, on the other hand, are made from plants and minerals that occur in nature and have not been produced in a laboratory and are not manmade. While Organic products are also made from natural ingredients but they are grown without the use of chemicals or pesticides. Regardless, let’s have a look at the most loved natural skin-care brands from India: