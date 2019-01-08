10 Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy
January marks the start of New Year’s resolutions (for the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed people who still make them), the beginning of a few bleak months of cold weather (for those of us in the northern U.S.) and -- for the 52nd year in a row -- the debuting of thousands of gadgets at CES, the world’s biggest tech show.
The halls of some of the most gigantic hotels and casinos in Las Vegas are brimming with tech giant executives, startup founders, keynote speakers, journalists and, above all, the newest gadgets -- from innovation at its finest (such as a television with a roll-up screen) to its strangest (like a $200 “smart belt”). It’s a gathering of more than 4,000 exhibiting companies and more than 182,000 industry professionals, according to last year’s attendance audit. The good news: Entrepreneur is on the ground at CES, and we’re slicing through the noise to bring you the top direct-to-consumer products that could potentially enrich your life, whether it’s at home, in the workplace or on the road.
Click through the slideshow to see the products we spotlighted -- everything from smart massage chairs to smart ovens.
The smartest of smart desks.
Price: $4,500 to $5,700 (depending on finish and PC)
Available to purchase: Now
With its new SmartDesk, manufacturing company Cemtrex aims to revolutionize the way we work by making the places we work intelligent, efficient and free of distractions. SmartDesk is a motor-driven standing desk that easily adjusts to a user’s preferred height, and it comes with a PC, three built-in monitors and built-in smartpods (similar to AirPods) to listen to music, make calls and more. The desk doesn’t run on a traditional Windows computer -- instead, this one has been tweaked to allow for a “smart gesture system,” said Cemtrex Executive Vice President Lucky Gobindram. That means you can copy, paste, zoom in or out, screenshot, flip a page or scroll -- all without touching a keyboard or mouse. A wireless smartphone charger is embedded in the desk’s surface, as is technology that allows you to simply place a document down on the desk in order to scan it (in two clicks, you can then add the digital document to your chosen cloud storage service, such as Google Drive or Dropbox). Say goodbye to using scanner phone apps to email yourself documents.
The first smart printer.
Price: $199
Available to purchase: Now
The world’s first smart printer, according to HP, whether you’re printing your resume, a legal document or an acting headshot, can save you endless headache. Tango can print anything straight from your computer or your phone -- meaning that through the app, you can print smartphone photos, documents from cloud storage services including Google Drive or Dropbox, Facebook photos and more, as well as scan documents directly to your email. One of the most unique aspects of Tango is its appearance -- it folds up into a smartly designed rectangle with your chosen finish, and it could easily masquerade as the spine of a photo album or large reference book on any bookcase. If you’re running low on ink, the printer automatically alerts HP, which will subsequently send you more. Finally, it’s eco-friendly: EnergyStar qualified and 50 percent recycled plastic.
A ring that does it all, from activity tracking to online security.
Price: $199
Available to purchase: Now
Bracelets can be cumbersome no matter how sleek, and they’ve always dominated the market for wearable fitness tracking. But their reign may soon be over. Wearable tech company Motiv showed off its Ring again at CES this year, and it has at least one clear advantage over products such as Apple Watch and Fitbit: It’s easier to wear, and it takes up less space. Motiv’s Ring takes on all the usual suspects -- activity, heart rate and sleep tracking -- but the company says it’s the first wearable tracker that also deals in personal online security. As long as a website accepts QR codes in its two-factor authentication setup (for example, Amazon and Facebook), users can simply perform the correct special gesture with the smart ring and pass the test.
A smart massage chair that listens to your requests.
Price: $10,000
Available to purchase: March 2019
The average massage chair is figuratively rigid -- users can choose from a few options and adjust the intensity, but there’s often no way to truly pinpoint problem areas. HumanTouch aims to change that with its new Supernova product, which the company calls the first Alexa-enabled massage chair. You can choose from a list of commands outlined in an app to tell the massage chair exactly what you’d like in a session, and it’ll remember your preferences the next time you use it. “It gets really every single part of your body,” said HumanTouch online sales manager Cathy Lou. Plus, there’s a bluetooth speaker in case you want to play any soothing ocean sounds from your sleep playlist.
The first smart security camera that allows you to ‘save’ familiar faces.
Price: $149.99
Available to purchase: Q1 2019
False alarms are frightening, especially when they’re coming from your home security camera. That’s one of the key drivers behind SmartCam, an indoor-outdoor product that goes beyond traditional facial recognition by allowing a user to “save” familiar faces after their first detection to cut down on unnecessary alerts. The camera comes from smartphone and security company Ooma, and if you’re looking to cover your entire property, it’s also sold in three- and five-packs.
A seven-in-one smart oven to save you space and peace of mind.
Price: $599 to $799 (depending on included accessories)
Available to purchase: Now
June’s tagline is “smart cooking made easy,” and from its CES demo, it’s relatively spot-on. It’s a seven-in-one cooking tool -- convection oven, air fryer, dehydrator, slow-cooker, broiler, toaster and warming drawer. It’s also designed as a space saver (relatable if you live in a tiny New York City apartment), and it comes with a recipe app to walk you through a wide range of different meal options. Finally, June’s camera recognizes up to 80 food items and counting, so as soon as you put something in the oven, it can determine ideal cook time. (And if you’re extra particular about exactly how golden-brown your pie turns out, you can watch things cook in real time via the June app.)
A smart device that analyzes your body’s metabolic makeup to create smart meal plans.
Price: $300
Available to purchase: September 2019 (or pre-order now for August shipping)
“Eat healthier” was the most common New Year’s resolution in 2018. In the past, that could require meticulous meal planning and a heaping portion of self-control, but there’s a new smart tool in town -- and Lumen aims to bring efficiency, accessibility and ease to your health goals. It’s an elongated device that fits into the palm of the hand, and every morning, it analyzes a user’s breath to determine their metabolic process that day (whether the body is using carbs or fat for fuel). Based on its findings, Lumen then creates a personalized meal plan for the day -- taking any dietary restrictions into account -- to help you reach your health goals. A validation study out of San Francisco State University suggested that Lumen’s technology was comparable to the gold standard in measuring changes in someone’s metabolic fuel usage.
A smart headband to help you meditate.
Price: $159 for Muse, $249 for Muse 2
Available to purchase: Now
Some of the world’s most influential leaders swear by meditation -- Arianna Huffington, Ray Dalio and Marc Benioff, to name a few -- and Muse, a brain-sensing meditation headband, aims to make the practice more accessible. It’s the brainchild of Interaxon, a brainwave-controlled computing technology company, and it tracks a user’s brain signals through seven different sensors to offer real-time feedback on what’s happening in your brain (calm winds signal an at-rest mind, while storm sounds may denote a distracted one). Interaxon recently debuted Muse 2, an updated device that goes beyond brain activity to offer additional feedback on heart rate and breath patterns. The company’s primary algorithm for focus was honed over the past few decades in university labs, and its technology was co-developed and tested through the Mayo Clinic, NASA and the MIT Media Lab. Muse’s app offers guided meditation exercises, and after each session, Muse walks you through your progress using graphs, charts and future tips.
A refrigerator with a digital display for photos, notes and step-by-step recipes.
Price: Likely between $3,000 and $6,000
Available to purchase: 2019
At CES’s Media Day, Samsung debuted its redesigned Family Hub Refrigerator, which sports a large screen on the door to showcase family photos, calendars, notes and more. Part of the redesign incorporates updates to the company’s virtual assistant, Bixby, which can answer questions, find and showcase step-by-step recipes and even turn on other smart kitchen appliances at your request. You can use the hub to pull up the weather, preset the oven temperature and more; if you’ll be home late from work, you can write a note on the refrigerator remotely.
A GPS tracker for your pet.
Price: $69.99, plus $5 per month
Available to purchase: Now
Say goodbye to lost pet fliers. Tractive, a pet location-tracking company, offers real-time GPS tracking for your dog or cat (or any animal that wears a collar). The clip-on, waterproof device works in 150 countries, and unlike many other pet tracking products on the market, there’s no limit to its range. Tractive also recently announced a new pet product that pairs GPS tracking with activity tracking (and the cat version is embedded inside a collar instead of a clip-on). That device should be in the same price range and available around Q3 2019, according to Tractive.