10 Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy

Smart desks, massage chairs and ovens: The world's biggest tech show is upon us.

January 8, 2019

January marks the start of New Year’s resolutions (for the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed people who still make them), the beginning of a few bleak months of cold weather (for those of us in the northern U.S.) and -- for the 52nd year in a row -- the debuting of thousands of gadgets at CES, the world’s biggest tech show.

The halls of some of the most gigantic hotels and casinos in Las Vegas are brimming with tech giant executives, startup founders, keynote speakers, journalists and, above all, the newest gadgets -- from innovation at its finest (such as a television with a roll-up screen) to its strangest (like a $200 “smart belt”). It’s a gathering of more than 4,000 exhibiting companies and more than 182,000 industry professionals, according to last year’s attendance audit. The good news: Entrepreneur is on the ground at CES, and we’re slicing through the noise to bring you the top direct-to-consumer products that could potentially enrich your life, whether it’s at home, in the workplace or on the road.

Click through the slideshow to see the products we spotlighted -- everything from smart massage chairs to smart ovens.