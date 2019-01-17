Five Trends to Watch out for in the Agritech Industry in 2019

The Asia Pacific is huge geographically and diversified in food and agricultural production

2018 was full of innovation and exponential growth for agritech sector, and 2019 will see a focus on better collaboration of new age entrepreneurs with farmers and government for the better development in the sector. The Asia Pacific is huge geographically and diversified in food and agricultural production, and our experts there are several areas of agrifood technology that will receive increased focus from investors in 2019.

We spoke to Michael Dean, LLM, Founding Partner of AgFunder and Krishan Kumar, CEO and cofounder of CropIn Technology, a company that provides SaaSbased services to agri-businesses globally, about the trends to watch out for in 2019.

Here are a few edited excerpts from the interview: