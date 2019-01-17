How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

Taking into account the rapid changes and development in the economy, it would be interesting to check what the coming year has in store for the technology

January 17, 2019

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most buzzing words in the tech world. The technology is racing fast with booming start-ups, in terms of popularity and wide acceptability for its immense possibilities to boost productivity and propel economic growth. Every industry, be it e-commerce or education or fashion, is trying to introduce AI in every way conceivable to get the desired results.

A 2017 study by multinational consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers calculated that the global GDP will be 14 percent higher by 2030 as a result of AI adoption, contributing an additional $15.7 trillion to the global economy. Taking into account the rapid changes and development in the economy, it would be interesting to check what the coming year has in store for the technology.

We asked Anirudh Koul, Head (AI and research), Aira, a service that uses AI and augmented reality to connect people to highly trained, remotely-located agents, few artificial intelligence trends that will take over the world in 2019.

Here’s what he had to say. Edited excerpts:

