Artificial Intelligence

How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

Taking into account the rapid changes and development in the economy, it would be interesting to check what the coming year has in store for the technology
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019
Image credit: Pexels
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most buzzing words in the tech world. The technology is racing fast with booming start-ups, in terms of popularity and wide acceptability for its immense possibilities to boost productivity and propel economic growth. Every industry, be it e-commerce or education or fashion, is trying to introduce AI in every way conceivable to get the desired results.

A 2017 study by multinational consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers calculated that the global GDP will be 14 percent higher by 2030 as a result of AI adoption, contributing an additional $15.7 trillion to the global economy. Taking into account the rapid changes and development in the economy, it would be interesting to check what the coming year has in store for the technology.

We asked Anirudh Koul, Head (AI and research), Aira, a service that uses AI and augmented reality to connect people to highly trained, remotely-located agents, few artificial intelligence trends that will take over the world in 2019.

Here’s what he had to say. Edited excerpts:

This story is part our special series on the new trends of 2019. To know what the coming year has in store for Blockchain, click here.

Start Slideshow
How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

Rise of AI

Rise of AI
It didn’t have many new breakthroughs in 2018, but existing technologies got much, much better. Artificial intelligence started designing new AI. In some cases, it’s doing better at designing AI than human AI researchers. No more PhDs are needed. New tools are making it easier to create AI models without a technical background. Tools like Microsoft CustomVision and Google AutoML make it possible to drag and drop to build your AI models. The sector is finally starting to see ROI: Every industry is showing breakthroughs in adoption, from insurance, agriculture, to medicine.
Next Slide
How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

Explainable AI

Explainable AI
Opening the black box of AI to help understand and explain why AI came to a particular decision, thus, making it more transparent and in time, trustworthy.
Next Slide
How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

AI-enabled Chips

AI-enabled Chips
Image credit: Pixabay
Moving from the cloud, AI will run on a device near the user, making more interactive applications and helping reduce privacy concerns. iPhone XS already runs five trillion operations per second with a special chip designed for optimized AI.
Next Slide
How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

AI for Good

AI for Good
As social implications of AI come to prominence, more AI will be deployed for good, from healthcare and disease prevention, citizen welfare, to disaster management, antipoaching, flood evaluations, malaria prediction, and for people with disabilities.
Next Slide
How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

More Diversity

More Diversity
More female and people of color will participate in designing AI. Currently, the level is a dismal 22 percent.
Next Slide
How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

Enhancing Creativity

Enhancing Creativity

More AI tools are taking photoshop to the next level. Examples include RunwayML, auto-colorization algorithms, and content fill tools in Adobe Photoshop, which require zero coding skills.

This story is part our special series on the new trends of 2019. To know what changes the workplace will see in the new year, click here.

 

 

(This article was first published in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019
  • Rise of AI
  • Explainable AI
  • AI-enabled Chips
  • AI for Good
  • More Diversity
  • Enhancing Creativity
 Next Slide