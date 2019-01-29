Redefining Your Musical & Listening Experience
For an entrepreneur who’s always travelling and taking calls on-the-go and then rewinding with some good music, headphones or earphones are surely a must-have item in your bag! Today, headphones have redefined the musical and listening experience with so many wireless and regular options available. We spoke to some entrepreneurs and corporate honchos who made their pick of the best headphones available in the market.
It’s all About Bass
Music without base is somewhat incomplete. “I have always had an affinity towards JBL, the quality of sound helps me concentrate on my everyday workout, especially when I am stressed and need deviation from work. I prefer using the JBL 600BTNC as it gives a superior sound experience with powerful bass that truly packs a punch,” says Archana Surve, co-founder and senior partner at Jefferies & Bain.
Rage of Noise-cancellation
The trend of noise-cancellation is ruling the industry and people are crazily opting for headphones with this feature. “I swear by Bose’s new noise cancellation range of headphones as well as earphones. It has excellent and crisp quality. Being someone who’s into fitness, it is important for me to focus and drown the rest of the world out while working out. The clarity and the smoothness of Bose is unbeatable. I recommend these headphones not only because of its premium quality but also due to the listening comfort they provide. These earphones make a 2-hour workout seem effortless,” says Suren Joshi, founder of I Think Fitness, a chain of premium gyms in Mumbai.
The Go-to Headphones
“If I was stranded on an island and had to choose only one headphone, I’d choose the Audio Technica ATHM50X. I just love them. They have an incredible sound signature. I’ve upgraded mine with Brainwavz velour earpads. It can be used as studio monitors and comes with three detachable cables; works for pretty much every listening situation. When it comes to noise-canceling headphones I prefer the Sony MDR100x,” says Anil Dukkipatty, CTO & co-founder Elemental Labs.
Easy to use and Unique
“I have been using Beoplay e8, 3.0 for the past nine months as my morning jogging companion. It’s easy to use and with unique features like noise cancellation, it has a dynamic wireless sound. Even the grip during the run is good. I would recommend them to people lwho want to enjoy their music on the run,” says Vikas Arora, director & co-founder, Tutelage Professionals Pvt Ltd.
Go Wireless
In case you are tired of jacks and want to go all hands-free, it is time to embrace the wireless Bluetooth. technology with gusto. “We place ourselves between utilitarian and audiophile and this is why you will always find two headphones on us. Jabra Elite 25e is for work calls as they are light, comfortable and have 18-hour battery life with great clarity and durability. The second pair is the true wireless Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 earbuds with fantastic sound quality coupled with convenient touch controls and numerous inbuilt features, they’re the ones you relax with while travelling!” recommends Nitin Vishwas, co-founder, Moonshine Meadery.
(This article was first published in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)