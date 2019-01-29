Redefining Your Musical & Listening Experience

In case you are tired of jacks and want to go all hands-free, it is time to embrace the wireless Bluetooth. technology with gusto. “We place ourselves between utilitarian and audiophile and this is why you will always find two headphones on us. Jabra Elite 25e is for work calls as they are light, comfortable and have 18-hour battery life with great clarity and durability. The second pair is the true wireless Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 earbuds with fantastic sound quality coupled with convenient touch controls and numerous inbuilt features, they’re the ones you relax with while travelling!” recommends Nitin Vishwas, co-founder, Moonshine Meadery.

(This article was first published in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)