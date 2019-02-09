My Queue

35 under 35

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The 35 people are a mix of beguiling divas, wealthiest, most promising businessmen and athletes under the age of 35
Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blender's Pride Reserve Collection presents Entrepreneur 35U35

The Class of 2019 are those who always try to push the limits in every aspect of their work. Diversity can be the word to define these chosen few better. There is an actor who is defying the Bollywood norms by not doing the typical meaty roles an Indian actress is confined into to a woman shooter whose fingers trigger gold.

In fact, this year for a change we have seen much more women in the list by far out of the previous two editions. We are happy to be a part of that change and acknowledge these change makers. On cover, we have Ritesh Agarwal who has truly become the poster boy by making OYO hugely succesful and taking it to the world. 

(This article appears in the February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Man On The Move – Ritesh Agarwal, 25

The Man On The Move – Ritesh Agarwal, 25
Image credit: Entrepreneur
There is something unusual about Ritesh Agarwal. His looks don’t carry the fancy tags typically associated with a hotelier. The man who has been in the media limelight would always be on roads to check out on one of his Oyo hotels or expanding to markets like China.
Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Star Smasher – Taapsee Pannu, 31

The Star Smasher – Taapsee Pannu, 31
Image credit: Entrepreneur

From teaching consent to the nation through Pink (2016) to explaining women are no less than men in Baby (2015) and Naam Shabana (2017), Taapsee Pannu has always impressed as an actor. Not many would know that Pannu is also the founder of The Wedding Factory and the owner of Pune Pistons (badminton team).

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The One and Only in Indian Cricket – Shikhar Dhawan, 33

The One and Only in Indian Cricket – Shikhar Dhawan, 33
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Best known as Gabbar, Shikhar Dhawan is an out and out winner both in and out of the field. The opening batsman of Indian Cricket Team began a new innings, last year, when he launched his premium home décor brand ‘DaONE Home’.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Corporate Landlord – Karan Virwani, 27

The Corporate Landlord – Karan Virwani, 27
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Having grown up seeing his father run a real estate business, the Embassy Group, Karan decided to follow his footsteps. At the age of 19, he started a company called Lounge Hospitality, which runs a chain of restaurants in Bengaluru.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The ‘Sane’ Comedian – Prajakta Koli, 25

The ‘Sane’ Comedian – Prajakta Koli, 25
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Comedy can be veiled under the shroud of satirical videos, which are quirky and intelligent. Some sassy videos on the same lines garnered Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane (as she is more popularly known) over 3.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Ace Sharpshooter – Heena Sidhu, 29

The Ace Sharpshooter – Heena Sidhu, 29
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Heena Sidhu never thought of taking up shooting as a sport professionally. Her uncle owned an ammunitions shop in the suburban town of Patiala in Punjab and she found firing fascinating from an early age.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

First Female Michelin Hero – Garima Arora, 32

First Female Michelin Hero – Garima Arora, 32
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Garima Arora’s Gaa cooked up a storm, recently, when the restaurant was awarded the Michelin star within two years of its opening. This made the 32-year-old the first Indian woman to get a Michelin star.
Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Fitness Gamechanger – Ankit Nagori, 33

The Fitness Gamechanger – Ankit Nagori, 33
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Born in a family of entrepreneurs, Ankit Nagori always wanted to do something in the domain of entrepreneurship. He launched CureFit in 2016. At present, the company has around 2.5 lakh paid subscribers, and clocked a turnover of $100 million last year.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Bohemian Duo – Tanvi Malik, 32 and Shivani Poddar, 33

The Bohemian Duo – Tanvi Malik, 32 and Shivani Poddar, 33
Image credit: Entrepreneur

A simple conversation about how every woman on the Delhi Metro looked almost the same embarked MBA graduates Tanvi Malik and Shivani Poddar on their maiden entrepreneurial journey. They quit their corporate jobs in 2011 and launched High Street Essentials’ (HSE’s) flagship brand, FabAlley.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Marketer-in-chief – Vidit Aatreyi, 28

The Marketer-in-chief – Vidit Aatreyi, 28
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Not many aspiring entrepreneurs are able to invest in building a separate website for their products. And that’s where online market places like Meesho come into play. The platform enables housewives, students, professionals and others to start their stores and boutiques on social platforms.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Flea Queen – Ankiti Bose, 27

The Flea Queen – Ankiti Bose, 27
Image credit: Entrepreneur

In 2014, like any other tourist in Bangkok, Ankiti Bose was picking up bargains in the popular Chatuchak market when she had an idea. She established Zilingo, a fashion e-commerce platform that aggregates small fashion retailers of Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta on to a single platform.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Relentless Restaurateur – Karan Tanna, 31

The Relentless Restaurateur – Karan Tanna, 31
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Karan Tanna, founder and CEO of Yellow Tie Hospitality, started his entrepreneurial journey in the food and beverages industry with the Gujarat-based chain Kutchi King, which quickly grew to 200 stores.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Lion of Beer – Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, 27

The Lion of Beer – Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, 27
Image credit: Entrepreneur

A new addition to the arsenal of home-grown breweries is the lion and it rules them all. With an animated lion sporting a bowtie and sunglasses as its fierce public image,  Simba Beer is roaring right now. Founder and CEO Prabhtej Singh Bhatia first set up a brewery in Durg, Chattisgarh.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Fantasy Gamer – Harsh Jain, 33

The Fantasy Gamer – Harsh Jain, 33
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Two friends Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth outlined the beginnings of what turned into India’s biggest sports gaming platform – Dream11. The Mumbai-based fantasy sports startup offers multiple sports — fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi and basketball to its four crore strong user base in India.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Luxury- Builder – Nibhrant Shah, 34

The Luxury- Builder – Nibhrant Shah, 34
Image credit: Entrepreneur

About five years ago, luxury living on the top of the hills or at a beach house was a dream for many. But, not anymore! Mumbai-based Nibhrant Shah single-handedly started Isprava Homes in October 2013, which offers people their dream vacation homes.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Electric Roadie – Kapil Shelke, 31

The Electric Roadie – Kapil Shelke, 31
Image credit: Entrepreneur

With a view to tap consumers who shared a passion for speed and power, Kapil Shelke launched Tork Motors— an electric two-wheeler company — in 2010. His romance with riding resumed with his aspiration of buying a Ducati motorcycle after graduating.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Citizen Soldier – Abhishek Gupta, 34

The Citizen Soldier – Abhishek Gupta, 34
Image credit: Entrepreneur

The patent of the world’s first artificial Intelligence (AI) integrated immersive virtual reality (VR) product is underway and Co-Founder of Greykernel Technologies, Abhishek Gupta believes that once the sanctions are procured, it will transform the EdTech sector.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Mover and Shaker - Dhruvil Sanghvi, 29

The Mover and Shaker - Dhruvil Sanghvi, 29
Image credit: Entrepreneur

All goods and services are mobilized with the help of some logistics movement. It acts as a backbone for any business. Dhruvil Sanghvi, the 29-year-old co-founder of LogiNext is the cardinal of organization. He has garnered more than 150 enterprise clients across 10 countries and is expanding LogiNext daily.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Smart Chat Enabler - Aakrit Vaish, 31

The Smart Chat Enabler - Aakrit Vaish, 31
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Chat application marquee players like WhatsApp are passé for enterprise-specific solutions. These days, entrepreneurs’ primary need is to run business swiftly, and efficiently catering to the needs of millions of clients. To cater to these professionals, Aakrit Vaish, founded artificial intelligence-backed chatbot Haptik.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Crypto King - Raunaq Vaisoha, 23

The Crypto King - Raunaq Vaisoha, 23
Image credit: Entrepreneur

As a young boy, Raunaq Vaisoha was fascinated with financial market. This exercise introduced him to the blockchain, the underlying technology of bitcoin. In 2016, Vaisoha along with Anil Dukkipatty, Sahil Kathpal started Elemential Labs.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Climate Solver – Som Narayan, 33

The Climate Solver – Som Narayan, 33
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Bangalore-based Carbon Masters’ Som Narayan returned to India when Bangalore’s garbage crisis was at its zenith in 2012. Among the stench of heaps of ill-disposed city waste, the man caught a whiff of opportunity in processing wet waste, bottling the resulting biogas and selling it to commercial kitchens as a substitute for LPG.

 

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Wholesome Tastemaker – Jasmine Kaur, 34

The Wholesome Tastemaker – Jasmine Kaur, 34
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Owing to the monopoly that fried crisps and sugar-loaded munchies enjoy on the snacking segment, a mindful eater is left with little option to choose from. Jasmine Kaur decided to remedy this situation when she founded The Green Snack Co.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

Millennials’ Go-to Investment Guru – Ishan Bansal, 30

Millennials’ Go-to Investment Guru – Ishan Bansal, 30
Image credit: Entrepreneur

For the 30-year-old old Ishan Bansal, it was disturbing to accept the fact that the majority of Indians, especially millennials, do not like to invest. He decided to take the plunge, quit his job, and launch Groww, an online investment platform in 2016.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The ‘Techie’ Caretaker - Srikanth Samudrala, 33

The ‘Techie’ Caretaker - Srikanth Samudrala, 33
Image credit: Entrepreneur

By helping companies optimize their employee health expenditure, Hyderabad-based eKincare pledges to revolutionize health-tech space. Since his college days, 33-year-old Srikanth Samudrala wanted to start his own business. 

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The ‘Meaty’ Entrepreneur - Abhay Hanjura, 32

The ‘Meaty’ Entrepreneur - Abhay Hanjura, 32
Image credit: Entrepreneur

For Abhay Hanjura, the lure of entrepreneurship kicked in at the age of 28, when he had everything perfectly lined up in his career – a well-paying job with growth opportunity and prospects to head a 500-member company.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Food-Tech Big Hitter – Sanjay Dasari, 25

The Food-Tech Big Hitter – Sanjay Dasari, 25
Image credit: Entrepreneur

After completing his graduation in 2015 from the US, Sanjay Dasari’s entrepreneurial genes kicked in. One of his friend’s restaurants in Chennai caught his attention and he instantly decided to meet the brains behind the venture.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Talent Hunter - Aditi Shrivastava, 34

The Talent Hunter - Aditi Shrivastava, 34
Image credit: Entrepreneur
The millennials, these days, spend most of their time on digital platforms, socializing and hunting relatable and shareable entertainment content. Pocket Aces, co-founder Aditi Shrivastava mainly caters to this progressive market.
Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Melodic Wunderkind – Armaan Malik, 23

The Melodic Wunderkind – Armaan Malik, 23
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Twenty-three-year old Armaan Malik, the new-age Bollywood playback singer, traces his decision of pursuing music to the age of three.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Czarina of Rural Distributors - Ajaita Shah, 34

The Czarina of Rural Distributors - Ajaita Shah, 34
Image credit: Entrepreneur

After graduating, Ajaita Shah started working with social enterprises in the microfinance sector — learning how to bootstrap while understanding multiple business models. She launched Frontier Markets (FM) in 2011.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Ingenious Inkers – Kaushik Mudda, 26 and Navin Jain, 27

The Ingenious Inkers – Kaushik Mudda, 26 and Navin Jain, 27
Image credit: Entrepreneur

At first glance, Ethereal might look like just another 3D printing company to crop up in a garage out of the startup ecosystem’s spiritual home Bengaluru. But a closer look at Kaushik Mudda and Navin Jain’s operation reveals a concept so pioneering, one might even call it utopian because its first-of-its-kind attributes.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Local Experts - Suchita Salwan, 28 and Dhruv Mathur, 31

The Local Experts - Suchita Salwan, 28 and Dhruv Mathur, 31
Image credit: Entrepreneur

In 2013, Suchita Salwan was working with the BBC when she started Little Black Book (LLB) to solve a personal need. The initial goal of LBB was to give, discover and showcase all the great things about a city and to create a way for people to share the same.

 

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

Champion of the Indian Tea Leaf – Bala Sarda, 27

Champion of the Indian Tea Leaf – Bala Sarda, 27
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Having observed a supply chain so fragmented, Bala Sarda knew exactly what to do. A short while after finishing his graduation, Sarda sat researching Indian tea trade in Darjeeling to set up his own tea empire.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Descript Developer – Ashish Bhutani, 24

The Descript Developer – Ashish Bhutani, 24
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Propelled by an outlandish but utilitarian vision, Ashish Bhutani envisions a cityscape dotted with pockets of an unquestionably upscale life thriving on one word – ambience. Lamented by lack of concept-based space selling in the country, Bhutani built the real estate empire, Bhutani Infra, from scratch back in 2005.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The Messiah of Budget Travelers - Akhil Malik, 30

The Messiah of Budget Travelers - Akhil Malik, 30
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Akhil Malik, the first-generation entrepreneur who built India’s topmost social accommodation concept targeted at millennial travelers as the co-founder of Zostel Hospitality belongs to a salaried middle class family just like his customers.

Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The ‘MIT’ Gully Boy - Roopam Sharma, 23

The ‘MIT’ Gully Boy - Roopam Sharma, 23
Image credit: Entrepreneur

Becoming a scientist was never on the cards for Faridabad-based Roopam Sharma. The 23-year-old recalls spending his childhood playing sports in the residential blocks of his neighborhood.

