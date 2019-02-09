Entrepreneur India Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The 35 people are a mix of beguiling divas, wealthiest, most promising businessmen and athletes under the age of 35

February 9, 2019

Blender's Pride Reserve Collection presents Entrepreneur 35U35

The Class of 2019 are those who always try to push the limits in every aspect of their work. Diversity can be the word to define these chosen few better. There is an actor who is defying the Bollywood norms by not doing the typical meaty roles an Indian actress is confined into to a woman shooter whose fingers trigger gold.

In fact, this year for a change we have seen much more women in the list by far out of the previous two editions. We are happy to be a part of that change and acknowledge these change makers. On cover, we have Ritesh Agarwal who has truly become the poster boy by making OYO hugely succesful and taking it to the world.

