From Robot Dogs to Online Book Club: A Look at Softbank's Diverse Investments in 2019

Over the past few years, the Japanese conglomerate has invested in several high profile and upcoming startups across the world

February 13, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It is getting difficult to keep track of SoftBank’s many investments.

Masayoshi Son founded Softbank as a PC software company in 1981. But over the years, it has turned into an investing powerhouse. It owns US mobile carrier Sprint, Boston Dynamics (the company behind the robotic dog, Spot, that is being built for a variety of applications); and has investments in high-profile startups (through its technology investment Vision Fund, which generally starts at $100 million) like Uber, WeWork, Slack, SoFi, DoorDash, Brandless, Plenty and Zume, and, through its SoftBank Ventures Asia arm, in Tokopedia, Mythic, Hyperconnect, and Snow. The conglomerate has a $5 billion investment in China’s unicorn Didi Chuxing, from the Delta Fund, a sister vehicle to the $100 billion Vision Fund.

To give an idea of their spending, Softbank Group’s Vision Fund investments in 2018 stood at about five trillion yen ($45.5 million), according to Nikkei Asian Review.

The beginning of 2019 too is not very different from the previous year. In less than two months, Softbank has invested in almost 10 startups.

Here’s a look at some of the more diverse ones: