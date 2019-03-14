What is happening in the Start-up Funding Ecosphere Halfway through March?
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
We are already halfway through March and it is already getting difficult to keep a track of all the funding bonanza that is happening in the start-up community. A look at all the start-ups who are setting the cash registers ringing by getting funded from March 1-March 14:
Acko
The insurance start-up raised $ 65 million In Series C round of funding recently. The amount was pumped in by Co-founder and former CEO of Flipkart, Binny Bansal, RPS Ventures led by SoftBank's former managing partner Kabir Misra, and Intact Ventures. Existing partners including Amazon, Accel Partners, SAIF Partners and TechPro Ventures also participated.
Kama Ayurveda
Aibono
Food tech space is hot with investment. AI-powered Fresh Food Aggregator Platform raised $2.5 million in Pre-series A funding round led by Impact Investor Menterra (India), Artha Initiatives (Zurich), Milliways Ventures (Bay Area), Rebright Partners (Japan), 3One4 Capital (India).
Delhivery
Delhivery is an important start-up in the Indian start-up ecosystem. On bagging funding of $350 million from SoftBank in Series F round of funding, this Gurugram-based logistics start-up became the first unicorn of 2019. With the latest round of funding, the unicorn is valued at $6 billion.
Rebel Foods
Cloud kitchen restaurant company Rebel Foods, which is also the parent company of food tech start-up Fasoos raised $15.8 million from venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India, Lightbox Ventures, and Evolvence India Fund.
Zomato
The month of March is definitely dedicated to Zomato. From handing over its UAE operations to Naspers-backed Delivery Hero for $172 million to raising $40 million from a round of funding led by Glade Brook Private Investors, Zomato is definitely on a roll!
Aye Finance
The MSME lender raised INR 233 crore in Series D equity round of funding, led by Falcon Edge Capital, a New York-based investment firm. Existing investors including CapitalG, LGT and MAJ Invest also participated in this round.
Zinier
In a series B-round led by Accel, Service automation startup Zinier has raised $22 million in funding led by Accel. The round saw the participation of San Francisco-based Founders Fund, Nokia-backed NGP Capital, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, and France-based investor Newfund.
Grofers
SoftBank seems really impressed with India’s food tech startups. After eyeing Zomato and Swiggy for long, the Japanese investor has pumped in $60 Million in the Gurugram-based online grocery startup Grofers.
Paytm Money
Paytm Money has raised around 29 crores from its parent company One97 communications.
Jai Kisan
Mumbai-based fintech startup Jai Kisan has raised $1.5 million in seed funding led by Blume Ventures, Prophetic Ventures, Harshbeena Zaveri (NRB Bearings), Better Capital, Astarc Ventures, Sanjay Mariwala of OmniActive, and other strategic HNIs.