What is happening in the Start-up Funding Ecosphere Halfway through March?

From who gained what to how much, here's the funding report of start-ups in the first half of March

March 14, 2019 3 min read

We are already halfway through March and it is already getting difficult to keep a track of all the funding bonanza that is happening in the start-up community. A look at all the start-ups who are setting the cash registers ringing by getting funded from March 1-March 14:

Acko

Image credit: Acko Facebook

The insurance start-up raised $ 65 million In Series C round of funding recently. The amount was pumped in by Co-founder and former CEO of Flipkart, Binny Bansal, RPS Ventures led by SoftBank's former managing partner Kabir Misra, and Intact Ventures. Existing partners including Amazon, Accel Partners, SAIF Partners and TechPro Ventures also participated.

Kama Ayurveda

Image credit: Kama Ayurveda Facebook

Aibono

Image credit: Aibono Facebook

Spanish fashion and fragrance company Puig SL is all set to enter the Indian with investment in Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., the Spanish enterprise is all set to pump INR 100 crore and acquire a minority stake in the India-based company.

Food tech space is hot with investment. AI-powered Fresh Food Aggregator Platform raised $2.5 million in Pre-series A funding round led by Impact Investor Menterra (India), Artha Initiatives (Zurich), Milliways Ventures (Bay Area), Rebright Partners (Japan), 3One4 Capital (India).

Delhivery

Image credit: Delhivery Facebook

Delhivery is an important start-up in the Indian start-up ecosystem. On bagging funding of $350 million from SoftBank in Series F round of funding, this Gurugram-based logistics start-up became the first unicorn of 2019. With the latest round of funding, the unicorn is valued at $6 billion.

Rebel Foods

Image credit: Rebel Foods Facebook

Cloud kitchen restaurant company Rebel Foods, which is also the parent company of food tech start-up Fasoos raised $15.8 million from venture capital firm Sequoia Capital India, Lightbox Ventures, and Evolvence India Fund.

Zomato

Image credit: Zomato Official Facebook

The month of March is definitely dedicated to Zomato. From handing over its UAE operations to Naspers-backed Delivery Hero for $172 million to raising $40 million from a round of funding led by Glade Brook Private Investors, Zomato is definitely on a roll!

Aye Finance

Image credit: Aye Finance Pvt. Ltd. Facebook

The MSME lender raised INR 233 crore in Series D equity round of funding, led by Falcon Edge Capital, a New York-based investment firm. Existing investors including CapitalG, LGT and MAJ Invest also participated in this round.

Zinier

Image credit: Zinier LinkedIn

In a series B-round led by Accel, Service automation startup Zinier has raised $22 million in funding led by Accel. The round saw the participation of San Francisco-based Founders Fund, Nokia-backed NGP Capital, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, and France-based investor Newfund.

Grofers

Image credit: Grofers Official facebook

SoftBank seems really impressed with India’s food tech startups. After eyeing Zomato and Swiggy for long, the Japanese investor has pumped in $60 Million in the Gurugram-based online grocery startup Grofers.

Paytm Money

Image credit: Paytm Money official Facebook

Paytm Money has raised around 29 crores from its parent company One97 communications.

Jai Kisan

Image credit: Jai Kisan Facebook

Mumbai-based fintech startup Jai Kisan has raised $1.5 million in seed funding led by Blume Ventures, Prophetic Ventures, Harshbeena Zaveri (NRB Bearings), Better Capital, Astarc Ventures, Sanjay Mariwala of OmniActive, and other strategic HNIs.