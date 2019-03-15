My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creative Entrepreneur

Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship

As the world celebrates #Balanceforbetter as theme of International Women's Day, we spoke with six creative entrepreneurs across Asia-Pacific and beyond to learn why they chose the path they took
Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Features Editor, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being a creative entrepreneur requires special guts. Of course, people have always relied on their creativity to create a successful brand and wealth, but the modern creative entrepreneur goes a step further. She uses her creativity to unlock the wealth that lies within her, and uses that force to conquer uncharted territories. This March, as the world celebrates #Balanceforbetter as theme of International Women's Day, we spoke with six creative entrepreneurs across Asia-Pacific and beyond to learn why they chose the path they took and how they became successful leaders in their respective fields.

(With inputs from Nidhi Singh and Komal Nathani)

Start Slideshow
Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship

Beyond Beauty

Beyond Beauty
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
After Stephanie Yoe became Miss Universe Jakarta in 2015 at the age of 19, she had no idea about her next step career-wise. All she knew was she was inclined toward entrepreneurship as she had her roots ingrained in an entrepreneurial family.
Next Slide
Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship

The Real Superwoman

The Real Superwoman
Image credit: Facebook
Lilly Singh discovered YouTube in 2010 — the year she “wasn’t in a good place”. She says, those 12 months, while finishing college to get a psychology degree, were tough. “I didn’t feel creative, which made me sad because I was very creative as a kid. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after school and I just wasn’t excited about life.”
Next Slide
Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship

The Unicorn Designer

The Unicorn Designer
Image credit: Facebook
Melanie Perkins was 22 when she flew from her home in Perth, Australia, to the Silicon Valley in the US to pitch a startup idea to a multimillionaire. Although Bill Tai, the famous technology investor, initially didn’t pay much attention to the college dropout’s “future of publishing” idea, he did introduce her to other investors, engineers and developers — and ultimately, he himself invested in her brainchild, Canva.
Next Slide
Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship

The ‘Unpopular’ Choice-Maker

The ‘Unpopular’ Choice-Maker
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Yuki He worked in the tech industry for years but the work culture frustrated her. After much thinking, she decided to utilize her experience in both the Chinese and overseas mobile Internet markets and become an entrepreneur. “I had a passion for singing when I was in college but I was studying computer science, so it was just a hobby.
Next Slide
Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship

Rap it Up

Rap it Up
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Miss Ko is known to speak her mind through songs. From domestic violence, to racial discrimination and “horrible” pizza, the TaiwaneseAmerican rapper-songwriter has weaved into several real life experiences in catchy melodies and upbeat work and earned worldwide fan following. Being a female rapper in a male-dominated music industry has not been easy, and the 32-year-old, who hails from Queens, New York, has worked hard enough to create a name for herself.
Next Slide
Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship

Instant Chinese

Instant Chinese
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
ShaoLan Husueh, a Taiwanese entrepreneur and venture investor living in London, has a solution. Her startup, Chineasy, transforms cornerstone Chinese characters known as radicals into clever illustrations and stories to teach people basic vocabulary.
Next Article
  • Meet Six Women with Asian Roots who are Redefining Creative Entrepreneurship
  • Beyond Beauty
  • The Real Superwoman
  • The Unicorn Designer
  • The ‘Unpopular’ Choice-Maker
  • Rap it Up
  • Instant Chinese
 Next Slide