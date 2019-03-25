What Makes AI the Flavour of 2019?

Pratik Marwah, COO and Co-Founder, iAugmentor says that artificial intelligence (AI) may seem like a sci-fi phenomenon but in reality, AI machines can do even the impossible tasks which humans will never be able to. “Today, Artificial Intelligence is changing every aspect of technology. From self-driving cars to playing chess, AI has outperformed humans in each and every task with its high tech new, time-tested tools.”

Marwah explains that just as electricity brought a significant change in the world, today, AI is doing something on similar lines. “AI has created its impact not only on technology sectors but it’s traversing a path around other sectors such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing and even education.” This holds true even today. You name the sector and the next moment, you will find that AI has either already made a comfortable spot for itself or is trying to spread its root into the same.

Start-ups have been gripped by the AI fever. He highlights that any new technology-based start-up in India is striving to work towards getting AI in the background for faster growth and staying ahead of there game in the industry.

On his views on what AI will be in the next few years, Marwah says, “In the next 3-4 years we should be able to see a considerable change in the way technology companies work because of this new age tech.”