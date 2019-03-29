5 Ways How Technology is Changing the Face of the Indian Transport Ecosystem

Technology has optimized travelling for the bourgeoisie and start-ups have a role to play. Surajit Das, Co-founder and CEO of Routematic, says that several startups are leveraging the potential of modern-day technologies to bridge the existing inefficiencies in India's transport sector.”

These start-ups are using the elements of technology to provide hassle-free transport services to the Indian millennials.

Das says, “Start-ups rely on IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics to identify demand and supply patterns for transportation within the city, based on historical data.” He also adds, “For commute focused startups, the focus is on understanding how the traffic from commercial hubs interacts with the rest of the city and identifying a way to alleviate the hassle of ride-sharing within that context.”

It because of technological interventions that the Indian transport space has become a smoother, affordable and a much more reliable product.