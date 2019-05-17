The Startup Starwars of India

Indian startups catch the fancy of Bollywood celebs

May 17, 2019

Startup culture is seeping into every nook and corner of India, now catching the fancy of showbiz too. Indian celebrities have always had the penchant for entrepreneurship leading the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra to successfully run their production houses alongside acting.

While running a business venture takes all kinds of efforts, investing in already running startups with potential for growth has now become a fad. Seen as a way of encouraging visionary minds and being closely associated with developing business, startups investments allow celebrities to be more than just the face of a certain brand.

Let’s have a look at the Bollywood celebs who joined investors’ cart with their strategic investments in the Indian startup ecosystem: