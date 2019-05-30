My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

cofounders

Together, In Profit and In Loss

We talk to three founders to know how their co-founders complement them
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Together, In Profit and In Loss
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read
One of the common challenges faced by entrepreneurs is that they cannot have all the required skills, and bandwidth to take off the startup alone. Of course, they can hire skilled employees and delegate duties to build the company but then again it requires money and more time. So what now? Getting the right co-founder. For first-time entrepreneurs, the decision of picking the right co-founder is often not appropriately considered. Find someone who complements your skills. We talk to three founders to know how their co-founders complement them.

DHRUV KOHLI Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer, Grabox

DHRUV KOHLI Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer, Grabox
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Harsh Bhagat and I are childhood friends. We did our schooling and sporting activities together. Kashish was our boss during our first job at ALDI. We formed a strong bond over the years and now we work together in a highly consultative way. We work through challenges and opportunities together. We all bring different skills to the table. This is important as everyone needs to have a key role and complement each other. This enables us to achieve a collective vision. We consider things together, assess them and if we agree to move forward, we implement. We have to act quickly but in a responsible way

MO HAMDOUNA Co-founder, Hatch Quarters and Mo Works

MO HAMDOUNA Co-founder, Hatch Quarters and Mo Works
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Why settle for one co-founder when you can have two? If you ask me, three heads are better than one, and we make a great team. Decisions need to be made fast and with two co-founders, you can have a tie-breaker. Ophelie Mouton was the perfect fit for the puzzle, covering business admin, HR to networking. On the other hand, Aiman Hamdouna’s skills in business development and financial planning proved to be the engine room in our growth. Together, we complement each other, covering the areas of what it takes that brought us to where we are today

RAJESH ARJUNLAL JAISINGH Co-founder and COO, WeIinvest

RAJESH ARJUNLAL JAISINGH Co-founder and COO, WeIinvest
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

Running any startup is like running a marathon. Certain values like trust and integrity are a given, but equally important is to decide what is crucial for the business and seeking those skills in your cofounders. As the business begins to scale, these skills will be important and one will need to complement each other. More often than not, getting a startup off the ground requires more administrative and regulatory work than one will expect, for which we need to have co-founders with skills across the spectrum from operations to marketing.

(This article appears in the June 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship

Three Ways to Survive as a Startup Beyond the First Three Years

Morning Routines

14 of the Best Morning Routine Hacks Proven to Boost Productivity

Ready For Anything

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.