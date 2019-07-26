How These India-focused Family Offices are Running the Show From Dubai, Singapore & Mumbai

The gen-next of the Chokhani Group does not call himself what his forefathers did. He isn’t the next “lala” on the block dealing in securities. He would like to be called a tech enthusiast who has key interest in futurist AI, robotics, blockchain, agri-tech and smart cities.

Krishna Chokhani is taking ahead a 40-year old legacy that has diversified interests from corporate finance and related activities such angel investing, LP funding, venture investing to pharmaceuticals and warehousing.

He manages the Chokhani Group’s Family Office, which deals with the wealth of some of the wealthiest families in India. The Family Office is into financing activities and management of family treasury via 2 NBFCs that deal with debt financing, equity financing, LAS (Loan Against Shares) and RE funding among others.

What Krishna brings on the table is new-age thinking and interest in startups; this bend that led him to start Zone Startups India Fund, which is a 15 million fund backed by Toronto-based Ryerson Futures, the technology accelerator and investment arm of Ryerson University and the Chokhani Family office. The fund allocates seed fund to early stage startups within the ticket size of $50K - $750K for strategic seed funding.

Krishna finds the experience with family offices a unique one given the digital shift that is taking in lot of disruptive technologies to take over traditional family businesses to transition to digital-savvy ways.

“I have seen family business are feeling left out because of lack of knowledge, lack of expertise, old mindset of the veteran generation. The new generation is more risk tasking as we like to explore new things and it is good to be backed by our family because there is still some runway that we can use or burn in order to multiply traditional wealth,” Krishna says.

He boasts of coming from the business community of India, popularly known as the “Marwardis” and hence knowing the trick of the trade.

From money lenders to investing in market products and later diversifying into gold and real estate, the Chokhani Group has presence in over 10 countries and is Indian partners to the Indo-Canadian Fund house along with Zone Startups India Fund.

Krishna’s journey started 11 years ago when a friend of his father encouraged him to start looking towards technology to investments through the company’s NBFC to bring efficiency.

Krishna is inspired by the sudden yet successful shift to digital the Reliance JIO Group has made in no time and is determined to replicate the same success for other families across the nation.

He believes the new generation will give a new platform to technology to grow faster not only with their money but with their networks. He thinks real disruption will happen, only when the next gen starts diversifying and innovating family businesses.

“These businesses are reluctant now because they are already doing well but if one has a foresight of the next 50 years and not only to grow one’s own business but grow the ecosystem, it will lead to real disruption,” Krishna says.